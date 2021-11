Jon Hensley (ex-Holden, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) released a new single today titled “I See Heaven”, which is a 9/11 20th anniversary tribute song. The actor, who has an album coming out titled “Sing Out Revolution”, set for release in 2022, tweeted, “New project check it out. Just released my new single today. I See Heaven (911 20th anniversary song) http://Jonhensleymusic.com Please share lets get the word out!”