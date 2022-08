Throughout the month of September, the streaming service Peacock will lower the price of its Premium tier for new customers, from $4.99 to $1.99 per month, or for a year for $19.99. On September 12, DAYS OF OUR LIVES is heading to Peacock after 57 years of airing on NBC. You can sign up for PeacockTV now at the regular rate here, or wait until September to get the special deal.