Ashton Arbab, whose Dev was killed in the explosion at The Floating Rib, is saying good-bye to the show he’s called home since 2019. On Twitter, he wrote, “I am forever grateful to [Executive] Producer @valentinifrank and [Casting Director] @TeschnerMark for this amazing opportunity. It was such an honor to have worked alongside of such talented actors and I’m beyond blessed for your friendship. Most of all thank you @GeneralHospital Fans!”