Ashley Jones and Winsor Harmon Back to B&B

Hot on the heels of the revelation that Forrester patriarch Eric (John McCook) is dying and has only months to live, TV Insider reports that two of his offspring are returning to the show in their dad’s time of need. Winsor Harmon (Thorne) will be back on Tuesday, December 5, while Ashley Jones (Bridget) returns the next day, December 6. Jones has not appeared since June 2022, when Bridget and Quinn caught Eric and Donna in an intimate moment at the athletic club, while Harmon has not been seen since March 2022, when Brooke recalled her past loves for the show’s 35th anniversary.

Jones posted a selfie on Instagram and declared, “Love being back at it with my favorite work family ever. And to you that never stop asking for Bridget — they hear you! Been a very busy couple weeks. Want to tell you everything soon! Lots of stuff to shoot today!” Meanwhile, just a few days before, B&B Supervising Producer Casey Kasprzyk took to Twitter (also known as X) and said, “Filming 10 shows this week, and let’s just say it’s going to be very emotional for everyone. #BoldandBeautiful #EricForrester”

Fan speculation is already running wild about whether this is really the end for Eric, a beloved character who has been on B&B since its inception in 1987. Will Bridget, a doctor, be able to shed some light on her father’s condition? Is the family gathering together for the end? Will Eric’s other children, Rick, Kristen, Felicia and Marcus, also come home to bid farewell? We’ll just have to keep watching to find out!