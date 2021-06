Alan Locher will reunite AS THE WORLD TURNS alums Ellery Capshaw (ex-Natalie), Allie Gorenc (ex-Sage), Mick Hazen (ex-Parker) and Christopher Tavani (ex-Luke) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The Snyder kids will be live on Wednesday, June 30 at 3 p.m. ET, here.

