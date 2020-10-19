AS THE WORLD TURNS Alums Reunite For Charity

Trent Dawson (ex-Henry, AS THE WORLD TURNS) will reunite former cast members from the show for a special virtual fundraiser to benefit Katonah Classic Stage, where he is the founding artistic director. Larry Bryggman (ex-John), Don Hastings (ex-Bob), Kathryn Hays (ex-Kim), Elizabeth Hubbard (ex-Lucinda), Michael Park (ex-Jack) and many other surprise guests will take part in a reading of the soap’s final episode that aired just over 10 years ago. The reading will take place on Wednesday October 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Fans interested in watching can make a minimum $15 tax-deductible donation here to receive the link to watch the live event.