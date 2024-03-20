AS THE WORLD TURNS Alum Keith Coulouris Visits THE LOCHER ROOM

AS THE WORLD TURNS alum Keith Coulouris will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Thursday, March 21st at 7 p.m. EST /4 p.m. PST. Best-known to soap fans for his Oakdale run as David Stenbeck, the son of notorious villain James Stenbeck, Coulouris also appeared on ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Keith Schaeffer. The actor has worked alongside legends such as Bruce Dern and Jill Clayburgh and appeared as a guest star in long running television series including THE X-FILES, MURDER SHE WROTE, SILK STALKINGS and MARRIED WITH CHILDREN. Coulouris’s independent feature Shadow People, which he wrote, directed, produced, and edited in addition to appearing him, earned him the award for Best Digital Feature at the Sonoma Film Festival. To participate in the livestream interview, click here.

