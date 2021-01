Jen Landon (ex-Gwen, AS THE WORLD TURNS) has landed the recurring role of Sarah Allen on FBI: MOST WANTED. No word yet on her first airdate. The show, headlined by ANOTHER WORLD’s Julian McMahon (ex-Ian), has also featured Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, AW) and airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.