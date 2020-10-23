On the new Dishing With Digest, Antonio Sabato, Jr. looks back on his GH and B&B runs, how his Calvin Klein ad shot him to superstardom, the book he wrote, what he’s doing now and more. We also discuss the latest soap storylines.
PODCAST
Antonio Sabato, Jr. Guests On Digest’s Podcast
On the new Dishing With Digest, Antonio Sabato, Jr. looks back on his GH and B&B runs, how his Calvin Klein ad shot him to superstardom, the book he wrote, what he’s doing now and more. We also discuss the latest soap storylines.
Comments