BREAKING NEWS

And The Daytime Emmys Went To....

Emmy

The Daytime Emmys were handed out on December 15th in Los Angeles. Congratulations to all the winners!

Outstanding Lead Actress

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

Outstanding Lead Actor

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Sonya Eddy (ex-Epiphany, GH)

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Robert Gossett (Marshall, GH)

Outstanding Younger Performer

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)

Outstanding Guest Performer

Alley Mills (ex-Heather, GH)

Outstanding Daytime Drama

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

GENERAL HOSPITAL

