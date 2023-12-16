The Daytime Emmys were handed out on December 15th in Los Angeles. Congratulations to all the winners!
Outstanding Lead Actress
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)
Outstanding Lead Actor
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Sonya Eddy (ex-Epiphany, GH)
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Robert Gossett (Marshall, GH)
Outstanding Younger Performer
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)
Outstanding Guest Performer
Alley Mills (ex-Heather, GH)
Outstanding Daytime Drama
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
GENERAL HOSPITAL