Soap legends Amelia Marshall and Petronia Paley reunite on THE LOCHER ROOM in honor of Women’s History Month, joining host Alan Locher on Wednesday, March 27th at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST.

On GUIDING LIGHT, Marshall played Gilly, and Paley played her mother, Vivian. Marshall also appeared on ALL MY CHLIDREN as Belinda and on PASSIONS as Liz. Before working on GL, Paley played Jesse on THE DOCTORS and Quinn on ANOTHER WORLD. To participate in the livestream interview, click here.