AMC Alum Files Restraining Order Against Ex

Ambyr Childers (ex-Colby, ALL MY CHILDREN) has filed for a restraining order against Randall Emmett, her ex-husband, with whom she shares daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 8. In the filing, Childers described “threatening” messages exchanged between Emmett and his attorney, claimed that he was emotionally and verbally abusive during their marriage, and stated that she feared for her safety and well-being. A hearing will be held on the matter on November 14. For more, click here.