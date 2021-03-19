Amanda Seyfried On WORLD TURNS: “They Were Mean”

In a recent SiriusXM interview with Jess Cagle on THE JESS CAGLE SHOW, Amanda Seyfried described the difficult environment at AS THE WORLD TURNS, where she played Lucy as a teenager. “It was really exciting and heartbreaking,” she recalled. “They were mean. Whoever was in charge there … I was 15 years old… Fire me in a nicer way….. It wasn’t a warm environment.” The actress appeared briefly from 2000-01 and was replaced by Peyton List — a friend of hers to this day — later that year. Seyfried ended by noting that the experience motivated her to keep auditioning, and she landed another role, which was ALL MY CHILDREN’s Joni, from 2002-03. For the full story, click here.