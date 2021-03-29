Alyvia Alyn Lind Off Y&R, New Faith Cast

Alyvia Alyn Lind, who began playing Faith Newman, in 2011 when she was only 3 years old, is leaving Y&R to play the lead in the TV series CHUCKY, based on the horror movie franchise about a killer doll. Her last air date will be April 7. As an in-demand child actress, Lind has taken breaks through the years for other projects, most notably to portray a young Dolly Parton in two popular TV movies about the singer’s childhood (DOLLY PARTON’S COAT OF MANY COLORS and DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE), but has always returned to reprise Faith. “I’ve always felt an emotional connection to everyone at Y&R,” the actress said in a 11/18/20 Digest interview. “There was one point when I was going off for some movie and by the time I was finished with that, we weren’t positive I would come back to Y&R and it was seriously the hardest thing for me to take. I just couldn’t imagine leaving this family. I’m traveling a lot and doing all these different things but Y&R has always been the most stable thing I’ve had in my life. It’s been so amazing to have that. Everybody there is close to my heart.” This time, Lind’s departure is considered indefinite, which is why the soap has already tapped Reylynn Caster to assume the role of Nick and Sharon’s daughter, on April 12. Caster had a lead role in the 2019 feature Adventures of Dally & Spanky, and her television credits include regular roles on Netflix’s THE BIG SHOW SHOW, ME, MYSELF AND I on CBS, as well as recurring on ABC’s AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE.