Analyst: Upon moving to Los Angeles, Flynn landed a job as an analyst at Warner Bros. Studios.
Boat: He once lived on a sailboat in Marina del Rey.
Crush: Flynn had a crush on DAYS co-star Alison Sweeney (Sami) when he joined the show, having watched her host THE BIGGEST LOSER.
Director: He directed episode five of the 2019 DOOL app miniseries, CHAD & ABBY IN PARIS.
Economics: He minored in this subject in college.
Felines: Flynn has three: Regan, Bill Purray and Norma Jeane.
Gingerbread Man: He made his acting debut as the Gingerbread Man in an elementary school play.
HAWAII FIVE-0: Flynn guest-starred in an episode of the TV drama in 2014.
In Like Flynn: His Twitter handle is a cute take on the familiar slogan: @inlikebillyflynn
Jeep Grand Cherokee: It’s the car Flynn drove to Los Angeles in when he moved to California.
Knock Out: In his very first DAYS scene he got to knock out co-star James Scott (ex-EJ) with a punch and then pull a gun on him.
Love Stories: Flynn professes to be a big fan of them, particularly romance movies like The Notebook.
Minnesota: It’s the state Flynn was born in, specifically the city of Minneapolis.
Name: He shares his with the iconic lawyer character from the Broadway musical and film, CHICAGO.
Outstanding Lead Actor: He received Daytime Emmy nominations in this category in 2017 and 2019.
Public Speaking: To pursue an acting career, Flynn had to overcome one of his fears: He was terrified of public speaking.
Quit: In 2021, he shared, as a guest on Maurice Benard’s (Sonny, GH) YouTube series, STATE OF MIND, that he had been in recovery from substance abuse for nearly three years. “There were times when I would drink and use to a place where I thought I was going to die,” he admitted.
Recast: He is the second Chad DiMera, having replaced Casey Jon Deidrick.
Sports: He was an all-star athlete in high school, having excelled at hockey and football.
Taco Bell: His first professional acting job was appearing in a commercial for Taco Bell.
University: He graduated from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota with a degree in Finance.
Victory: Flynn won a Best Supporting Actor Thrills and Chills Film Award for his role in the 2021 movie Last Chance.
Wife: He married actress Gina Comparetto on October 1, 2016.
X Factor: To give his DAYS character a little attitude and keep him cool, Flynn always adds an extra punch to Chad’s suit wardrobe: bold patterned socks.
Years: In 2022, Flynn celebrated his eight-year anniversary with DAYS, having debuted on the soap on September 12, 2014.
Zodiac: He’s a Gemini, born on May 29.