Analyst: Upon moving to Los Angeles, Flynn landed a job as an analyst at Warner Bros. Studios.

Boat: He once lived on a sailboat in Marina del Rey.

Crush: Flynn had a crush on DAYS co-star Alison Sweeney (Sami) when he joined the show, having watched her host THE BIGGEST LOSER.

Director: He directed episode five of the 2019 DOOL app miniseries, CHAD & ABBY IN PARIS.

Economics: He minored in this subject in college.

Felines: Flynn has three: Regan, Bill Purray and Norma Jeane.

Gingerbread Man: He made his acting debut as the Gingerbread Man in an elementary school play.

HAWAII FIVE-0: Flynn guest-starred in an episode of the TV drama in 2014.

In Like Flynn: His Twitter handle is a cute take on the familiar slogan: @inlikebillyflynn

Jeep Grand Cherokee: It’s the car Flynn drove to Los Angeles in when he moved to California.

Knock Out: In his very first DAYS scene he got to knock out co-star James Scott (ex-EJ) with a punch and then pull a gun on him.

Love Stories: Flynn professes to be a big fan of them, particularly romance movies like The Notebook.

Minnesota: It’s the state Flynn was born in, specifically the city of Minneapolis.

Name: He shares his with the iconic lawyer character from the Broadway musical and film, CHICAGO.

Outstanding Lead Actor: He received Daytime Emmy nominations in this category in 2017 and 2019.

Public Speaking: To pursue an acting career, Flynn had to overcome one of his fears: He was terrified of public speaking.

Quit: In 2021, he shared, as a guest on Maurice Benard’s (Sonny, GH) YouTube series, STATE OF MIND, that he had been in recovery from substance abuse for nearly three years. “There were times when I would drink and use to a place where I thought I was going to die,” he admitted.

Recast: He is the second Chad DiMera, having replaced Casey Jon Deidrick.

Sports: He was an all-star athlete in high school, having excelled at hockey and football.

Taco Bell: His first professional acting job was appearing in a commercial for Taco Bell.

University: He graduated from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota with a degree in Finance.

Victory: Flynn won a Best Supporting Actor Thrills and Chills Film Award for his role in the 2021 movie Last Chance.

Wife: He married actress Gina Comparetto on October 1, 2016.

X Factor: To give his DAYS character a little attitude and keep him cool, Flynn always adds an extra punch to Chad’s suit wardrobe: bold patterned socks.

Years: In 2022, Flynn celebrated his eight-year anniversary with DAYS, having debuted on the soap on September 12, 2014.

Zodiac: He’s a Gemini, born on May 29.