Alan Locher will welcome Taylor Miller (ex-Nina, ALL MY CHILDREN) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actress will reflect on her time on the soap and how she left her 30-year acting career to transition into the health and wellness arena. The live interview will take place on Wednesday, May 18 at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.
Tune-In Alert
ALL MY CHILDREN Alum Interview Scheduled
