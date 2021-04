Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon, ALL MY CHILDREN) has scored a major role in HBO Max’s upcoming Warner Bros. Television show, GREEN LANTERN. The actor will lead the cast as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern. No details yet on when filming begins.