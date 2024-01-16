ALL MY CHILDREN Alum Alec Musser’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Alec Musser (ex-Del, ALL MY CHILDREN), who passed away on January 12 at the age of 50, died by suicide, according to a press release issued by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. According to their report, Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, awoke on the morning of January 13 “to find the decedent seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor. She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911. Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed the death.”

On Instagram, Press expressed her gratitude for the condolences she has received in the wake of Musser’s passing. “Having @alecmusser favorite coffee this morning and reading through all of the heartfelt and kind messages and memories everyone has been sending me,” she wrote in an Instastory. “I appreciate all of you.”