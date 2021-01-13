Alexandra Chando Film Holds Virtual Premiere To Benefit Futures Without Violence

Alan Locher and AS THE WORLD TURNS alum Alexandra Chando (ex-Maddie) will host a virtual premiere for the musical short film, Deserted, which she directed. The actress will be joined by her former THE LYING GAME co-star Allie Gonino, whose music is being used in the film, and the lead actress in the film, Nancy Rodriguez, on January 27 at 8 p.m. ET for the premiere, which will have a Q&A immediately following. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here. The proceeds will benefit Futures Without Violence, which works to end violence against women and children around the world. The event will be presented on The Locher Room’s YouTube channel.