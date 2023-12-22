Adain Bradley Returns To B&B As Xander!

Adain Bradley, who played the role of Xander Avant on B&B from 2018-19, is returning to the show! Xander was last seen on-screen in August 2019, in scenes with Ridge, Brooke and Zoe in the wake of Thomas being exposed for his role in the baby Beth drama, and in November of that year, the show confirmed to Digest that Bradley had been taken off contract. The actor will make his first comeback appearance next week, on December 28, and will share scenes with Tanner Novlan (Finn).