A Treasured Two-Ingredient Thirst Quencher — CBD Brave Bull Cocktail

If you’re feeling tense after a rough workday, the Brave Bull is sure to perk you up. Not only is this drink super smooth, it’s easy to mix in a New York minute. With just two ingredients, this coffee-scented cocktail is one of the simplest highballs to add to your weekly routine.

To help deepen this drink’s relaxation, please don’t forget to add a pinch of Tribe’s CBD oil. Our high-quality hemp extract blends in perfectly with the Brave Bull’s chill profile.

CBD Brave Bull Recipe

Because the Brave Bull only calls for two ingredients, it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase a higher-quality tequila. While this doesn’t mean you should use an expensive añejo brand, you may want to consider grabbing a higher-grade reposado.

For those who don’t know what the heck we just said, don’t worry. The terms “reposado” and “añejo” refer to how long a tequila was aged. While reposados are usually aged between 2 – 12 months, a good añejo should be at least two to three years old. There are even some extra fancy añejo brands that have been aged for over three years.

Since añejo tequilas are pricey, most people don’t use them for mixing. Instead, you’re supposed to savor an añejo’s complex flavors on its own. Reposados, however, offer more flavors than unaged “blanco” tequila, but they’re nowhere close to an añejo in terms of price.

While blancos work fine in the Brave Bull, this is one cocktail where you could pick up the subtle nuances of a higher-grade tequila. Be sure to keep this in mind as you visit your local liquor shop.

Ingredients

2 oz tequila

1 oz Kahlúa

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour tequila and Kahlúa into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Even if you’re not a cocktail connoisseur, this ingredients list may look mighty familiar. Can you guess what famous cocktail the Brave Bull is related to? If you’re still having trouble, here’s a hint: switch the tequila for vodka.

Yes, the Brave Bull is a rendition of the Black Russian! That also means this cocktail is one ingredient away from being a White Russian variation. If you love this Big Lebowski beverage, just add some heavy cream to your Brave Bull.

Want More “Tequila Tranquility?” — Tribe Can Help With That!

