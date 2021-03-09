A Muddling Masterpiece – CBD Whiskey Smash

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Many cocktails call for a muddler, but only the “whiskey smash” beckons for it. This simple “smashed” sensation has been around for at least 200 years—and there’s no sign of its popularity diminishing with time. If anything, this drink gets better every time you mix it.

While the whiskey smash is already an iconic drink, we believe our citrus-flavored CBD oil could make it even better. Just a dropperful of our high-quality CBD oil is sure to soothe your mind as you sip this delightful drink.

CBD Whiskey Smash Recipe

We know this cocktail name tells you to “smash” your ingredients, but please don’t literally punch your precious mint sprigs!

While it might feel good to get all your aggression out, “smashing” your mint won’t create a tasty drink. Indeed, the more you tear your mint leaves, the less they will taste refreshing. People often say that torn mint sprigs taste “grassy” and “vegetal”—definitely not what you want from a cool whiskey smash on a warm day.

You only need a moderate amount of pressure to release the essential oils in your mint sprigs. Please take your time as you press your mint leaves to avoid tearing them apart. While your biceps might not get a workout, you’ll have an easier time drinking this delicious drink.

Ingredients

2 oz whiskey of your choice

~ 4 small lemon wedges

1 sugar cube

~ 6 mint sprigs

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Add a few mint leaves, lemon wedges, a sugar cube, and whiskey to a cocktail shaker

Gently muddle to release all of the essential oils

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Double-strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Top with crushed ice (optional)

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and a mint sprig

Nowadays, most whiskey smash recipes recommend using bourbon as your base spirit. However, it’s more likely the original version of this cocktail used the spicier rye whiskey. Honestly, there’s no right or wrong choice, so feel free to experiment with each of these drinks and find what works for you.

Heck, you could even use a non-whiskey spirit to make an easy smash variation. For instance, many people have reported great success using rum in this recipe. It’s also quite common to sub whiskey for gin or brandy—however, if you’re going to use one of these spirits, most bartenders recommend skipping the citrus.

