A Message From The Staff of Soap Opera Digest

We wanted to let you, our loyal readers, know that Soap Opera Digest will be publishing at a reduced frequency moving forward — but we also wanted to assure you that much of the content you’ve come to love in our print edition, including breaking news, exclusive story previews and interviews with your favorite stars, will continue to be available to you online. Please keep following us on social media and at soapoperadigest.com, and thank you for your decades of support!