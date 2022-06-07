BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

“We’re going to have, perhaps, one of the most entertaining summers ever,” declares Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell. “There will be mystery, romance, unexpected romance and now that Covid is taking a little breather, we’ll be filming on location throughout the United States and Europe.”

Steffy/Finn: “Steffy will go to Europe with Kelly and Hayes to try to escape her grief and have therapy. But she longs for her husband and the family that she had. What’s keeping Finn going and on the path to recovery is someday seeing Steffy and reuniting with his family. So it’s very much a love story even while they’re apart and Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy] is on maternity leave. And Jacqui is eager to work, so we do have a very special, very romantic summer planned for Steffy and Finn.”

Sheila: “Sheila is like a cat with nine lives and she’s used up 16 of them, but she somehow has another handful in her hip pocket. So Sheila will be stirring the plot and blowing people’s minds. She realizes that she’s not a murderer and wants to get her son healthy and stay out of prison. She’s going to pull out every trick in the book to stay free and be near her family.”

Jack/Li: “Jack will be returning and making some appearances and we’ll be seeing much more of them as Finn is on the mend.”

Brooke/Ridge/Taylor: “Ridge is taking some time because he has the two wonderful ladies here and he also has to take into consideration Steffy and Thomas’s feelings because this is a family that he loves. So Ridge is going to be making a decision about his future early in the summer, and we’re going to see which way that falls.”

Deacon: “Deacon is going to take a new path and realize that he’s a good person. He’s going to find some love in his life this summer from an unexpected place.”

Quinn/Carter/Paris/Zende/Grace: “Carter and Quinn have this undeniable chemistry, but he’s never been married and he’s determined to get into this next chapter of his life. He and Paris decide to make the leap together, so we’re building to a Carter and Paris wedding. And then you have Zende, a prince in waiting. As we move to the beautiful, dramatic wedding, Quinn has feelings for Carter and he’s about to commit to his life to Paris, and Zende has feelings for Paris. It’s a tangled web but it’s going to be an entertaining story.”

Eric/Donna: “Donna has always gotten Eric’s heart racing, and she will continue to do that. However, he’s wearing the ring that measures the beat of one’s heart and Quinn is monitoring that closely. So, when she sees that every Wednesday afternoon his heart starts racing, she starts to wonder what’s going on. So who ends up with Eric? We will soon find out.”

Liam/Hope: “After a long time of struggling and perseverance, they’re happy, so this is one of those rare moments where I can report we have a happy couple on BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL! But there’s always something around the corner and we have an interesting story coming in their direction, something that will challenge them as a couple. Not a love triangle, but something very unique.”

Thomas: “Thomas is an incredibly complex character and is working on getting his act together. Thomas is going to find love this summer, and maybe it’s the kind of love that can take him to the next level, to be responsible and mature and leave his naughty ways behind him.”

Bill: “Bill has a story this summer with someone I think is very unexpected. Bill is at the right place at the right time and he’s going to take his charm and his power and his good fortune and really make an imprint on this story coming up that we have this summer.”

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Head Writer Ron Carlivati shares what’s ahead in Salem.

Sami/Lucas: “So this story has been a long time coming. Sami comes back to town and Lucas proposes to her, and they get engaged. They will theoretically live happily ever after, but will Lucas be exposed as her kidnapper? On the flip side, you also have Sami, who thinks EJ is the kidnapper because Lucas convinced her he was, and turned her feelings off for EJ, so will that come into play as they head toward the altar?”

Jan/Shawn/Belle/EJ: “Jan is really trying to maximize this pregnancy to drive a wedge between Belle and Shawn. Belle makes a pretty drastic decision to file for a legal separation to create clarity in a very messy situation. Shawn doesn’t take it that way at all. He takes it as Belle not willing to fight for their marriage and looking for a technicality to be separated to allow her to become closer to EJ, which we have to wonder if that at all is what’s subconsciously driving Belle. And that is all happening simultaneously to Sami’s return and her impending wedding to Lucas. So both of those stories are on a collision course.”

Johnny/Chanel/Allie: “This has been the story I have been wanting to tell with Chanel since day one, this idea of boy and girl twins in love with the same girl. With the devil gone, we’re back to where we were. It gets to a point where Johnny and Allie are like, ‘Look, we love you, but you gotta pick one of us.’ So it becomes a story about who will she choose?”

Lani/Eli/Abe/Paulina: “We know that Abe has his doubts about the legitimacy of the story about Paulina shooting TR. And Eli knows that Lani’s the shooter and tells Lani to keep quiet, but Lani’s guilt continues to eat away at her. She has visions of TR taunting her about what she did, so we will wonder if she’s going to come clean. Meanwhile, when Paulina finally makes bail, she and Abe decide to get married and they don’t want to wait. The wedding coincides with Juneteenth, and we wanted to find a way to celebrate that. So we’re building toward this wedding, but have Lani growing uneasy with keeping this secret.”

Xander/Sarah: “She’s fully Sarah, and Gwen has been put away and they’re finally in a place to enjoy their happiness. But because it’s a soap opera, we have to give them a little conflict. So there are some aftereffects of the drugs that continue to become an issue for the two of them. It doesn’t really have to do with her feelings for Xander, but it potentially will grow into a bigger problem and impact another big story that’s happening on the show.”

Eric/Nicole/Rafe: “Nicole and Rafe got engaged and we wonder if Nicole is committing to Rafe to put an end to any hopes or dreams that she and Eric could possibly reconcile. Roman urges Eric to tell Nicole how he feels, but will he take his father’s advice and express himself to Nicole before it’s too late?”

Ciara/Shawn/Hope: “Ben and Ciara, who’ve weathered the storm of the devil trying to take their baby, are enjoying being new parents, and are still reckoning with Clyde living with them. A life-changing gift arrives from Hope and it leaves them with a big decision to make about their lives and their future.”

Murder Mystery: “If all that was not enough, there’s going to be a shocking murder that will rock all of Salem. And the suspect list is a mile long.”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Co-Head Writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor reveal what’s in store for the good (and not-so-good) people of Port Charles.

Sonny: “Sonny is once again top dog in Port Charles, but he may find that he has surprising enemies lurking just beyond his sight. Outside of the mob world, Sonny has to navigate his feelings for Nina and his love for his family. The events of the hearing [for visitation rights to Wiley] will mark the end of one chapter for Sonny and the beginning of another.”

Carly/Drew: “Carly has made the big decision not to say anything about who Willow’s biological mother is. She thinks it’s for the greater good, for both Willow and her family, to protect them. But there could be consequences, not just for her relationship with Michael and Willow but for her budding, let’s say friendship, with Drew, as well.”

Chase/Brook Lynn: “When they go undercover to take down a common foe, they will find that they can’t keep their true feelings under wraps.”

Anna/Valentin: “Valentin is a man of many secrets and Anna knows this and has tried to accept this, but it may be too big a pill to swallow. Anna and Laura are investigating what really happened to Luke, and Anna believes that the Frenchman that Jennifer encountered is the key to getting to the bottom of all of this, but little does she realize someone very close to her — Valentin — may try to interfere.”

Sam/Dante: “Sam and Dante’s relationship is in for a test when Dante gets a blast from the past.”

Nina: “An opportunity will present itself that will allow Nina to reclaim some of her standing in Port Charles.”

Britt/Josh Kelly’s New Character: “A mystery man drops in on Britt in a quite shocking way and his connections to Port Charles will be multifaceted and surprising. We are thrilled to be welcoming Josh Kelly to the show. He is charismatic and sexy and we can’t wait to see how he interacts with the cast. There are a lot of romantic shenanigans ahead for Britt.”

Victor: “Victor’s juggling a lot of plates. He is continuing to try to consolidate his position as the head of the Cassadine dynasty, but that will be made more difficult by the shenanigans that his younger relatives are engaged in.”

The Quartermaines: “The family has wanted to oust Valentin from ELQ from the moment he managed to secure a majority stake in the company, but if Drew and Michael were to move to the forefront of the company, that would leave Ned on the outs. So Ned may be tempted to accept Valentin’s offer to team up. On the other side of things, Drew and Michael need some assistance to make sure their plan goes off without a hitch and Carly is willing to put it all on the line to help them.”

Michael/Willow: “They receive some exciting news that they can’t wait to share with the world, but Willow may have some other pressing issues that take priority.”

Alexis/Gregory: “Alexis may have found her match in Gregory Chase. They may not see eye-to-eye on the direction of The Invader, but there is a fine line between love and hate!”

Sasha/Brando/Gladys: “Sasha has been stifling her heartbreak over the loss of Liam for months now, and her history with substance abuse has not helped matters. Gladys is doing everything she can to contain this, not just for Sasha but for her son, as well. Sasha can only hold it together for so long before she starts to break.”

The Ashfords: “Curtis and TJ’s intervention ultimately compels Marshall to come clean with his family about what happened to him, what drove him from them all those many years ago. However, there is more to the story, beyond Marshall’s understanding of what happened to him.”

Portia/Jordan: “Portia’s main priority is making sure Trina is exonerated, but as the truth about Marshall comes to the forefront, it may force Portia to reassess a certain secret that she has been keeping for many years. Jordan feels a responsibility to find evidence exonerating Trina with the trial approaching — and she is still trying to process Portia’s veiled confession in the basement all those months ago.”

Maxie/Austin: “Austin is contacted by someone from his past and it may force Maxie to consider if there are more shades of gray to the good doctor than she realized.”

Elizabeth/Finn: “Elizabeth has received a diagnosis from some medical professionals and has latched on to that. She believes there is a cut-and-dried medical explanation for everything that she has done. But Finn and Laura are less convinced that the loss of Franco was the catalyst for her strange behavior in the last year.”

The College Crowd: “Trina is in for a dramatic summer as her legal situation comes to a head. It will be a race against time for Spencer to unmask Esme as the villain that she is and exonerate Trina. The tension between Cameron and Josslyn continues to simmer with Cameron keeping the giant secret from Josslyn about Spencer’s true motivations.”

Nikolas/Ava: “Esme will spell big trouble for Ava and Nikolas.”

Terry: “Her relationship with Chet didn’t end well, but she is more motivated than ever to prioritize her personal life and open her heart to see what’s out there.”

Mac/Felicia: “Mac and Felicia clear up the comedy of errors about what they want for their future. This will motivate both of them to explore new directions their professional lives could take.”

Spinelli: “Spinelli carries a seemingly benign secret that may have very surprising and wide-reaching repercussions across the canvas.”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

According to Co-Executive Producer/Head Writer Josh Griffith, Genoa City will be sizzling hot in the coming months.

The Newmans/Ashland: “The dynamic of the Newman family is upended when Victoria threatens to cut ties with her family and start a new life with Ashland. While Nikki and Nick will do their best to reason with Victoria, Victor realizes that he has one more card to play as he works to minimize Ashland’s presence in Victoria’s life. This plan activates Michael to revisit his mischievous side we know and love — much to Lauren’s dismay.”

Adam/Sally: “Adam and Sally will take advantage of the family drama to perfect their plan to emerge as a true power couple in Genoa City. Victor will have mixed emotions, as he’s both proud of Adam but will not allow Victoria to be a casuality of his ambition.”

Phyllis/Jack/Diane: “Diane will stop at nothing to disrupt Jack and Phyllis’s romantic reunion, while keeping the perfect game face with both Jack and Kyle.”

Kyle/Summer: “Phyllis and Nikki form an alliance to rid Genoa City of Diane Jenkins once and for all. Kyle and Summer’s marriage will be tested as they find themselves in the middle of chaos, thanks to their feuding mothers. Kyle will also stop at nothing to protect Harrison from the surrounding drama, which leads him to make a shocking decision.”

Noah/Allie: “Jack welcomed Allie to town and will do his best to connect with her and make up for time lost with Keemo. Allie will find herself drawn to the family business — and Noah Newman.”

Mariah/Tessa: “The honeymoon may be over sooner rather than later for Mariah and Tessa when they face an unexpected challenge as a couple.”

Chancellor-Winters: “The Chancellor-Winters merger will be the talk of the town as Lily and Devon host a splashy launch party this summer, which brings Jill home for a visit. The merger will lead Billy to examine his role in this new venture as Lily takes on a major leadership role. Devon will adjust to no longer being the lone boss, while Nate will be busy keeping his relationship with Elena afloat and fighting off Imani’s advances. Amanda will learn shocking news that will upset her newfound happiness.”

Sharon/Chance/Abby: “The effects of Rey’s death will continue to be felt in Genoa City as Sharon struggles to adjust to life without him. Chelsea manages her emotions as she faces her true feelings for Rey, which tests her friendship with Chloe. Chance is determined to excel at his career to make Rey proud, but Abby privately worries his total focus on this could pull him away from her and Dominic.”