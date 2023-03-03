In 1998, Y&R interred a time capsule on the lot of CBS Studio City in observance of the soap’s then 25th anniversary. On March 1, the concrete seal was removed and the capsule officially came out. Photo credit: JPI

“I was here for the, I guess I have to say, the burial ceremony 25 years ago,” shares Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) , who was fittingly on hand to host the unearthing event as well. Photo credit: CBS

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, r.) and Sean Dominic (Nate) were tasked with pulling the time capsule out of its tomb. Photo credit: JPI

Before it was opened, Kate Linder (Esther) channeled her alter ego and gave the capsule a good dusting. Photo credit: JPI

Lauralee Bell (Christine), the daughter of Co-Creators William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, proudly displayed the silver anniversary collector’s edition. Photo credit: CBS

With Conner Floyd (Chance) peeking over their shoulders, Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Bryton James (Devon) checked out one of the artifacts. Photo credit: JPI

Dominic held up a mock headline of the fictional Genoa City Chronicle. Photo credit: JPI

Michael Damian (Danny) showed off an announcement of his rock star character’s benefit concert in 1988. Photo credit: CBS

Camryn Grimes (Mariah) discovered a Y&R script of yore covered with myriad autographs. Photo credit: CBS