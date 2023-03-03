In 1998, Y&R interred a time capsule on the lot of CBS Studio City in observance of the soap’s then 25th anniversary. On March 1, the concrete seal was removed and the capsule officially came out.
“I was here for the, I guess I have to say, the burial ceremony 25 years ago,” shares Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) , who was fittingly on hand to host the unearthing event as well.
Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, r.) and Sean Dominic (Nate) were tasked with pulling the time capsule out of its tomb.
Before it was opened, Kate Linder (Esther) channeled her alter ego and gave the capsule a good dusting.
Lauralee Bell (Christine), the daughter of Co-Creators William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, proudly displayed the silver anniversary collector’s edition.
With Conner Floyd (Chance) peeking over their shoulders, Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Bryton James (Devon) checked out one of the artifacts.
Dominic held up a mock headline of the fictional Genoa City Chronicle.
Michael Damian (Danny) showed off an announcement of his rock star character’s benefit concert in 1988.
Camryn Grimes (Mariah) discovered a Y&R script of yore covered with myriad autographs.
It’s also been 25 years since Michael donated a kidney to Danny, and their portrayers pointed out where the organ came out and where it went in.