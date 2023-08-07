(From l.) Bryton James (Devon), Sean Dominic (Nate) and Conner Floyd (Chance) made it a point to acknowledge Eric Braeden (Victor).
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Camryn Grimes (Mariah), who just announced her pregnancy on Friday night, proudly displayed her belly bump.
Kelsey Wang (Allie) and Rory Gibson (Noah) were all smiles backstage.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, l.), Michael Graziadei (Daniel) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) were in attendance.
Charlie’s Angels have nothing on (from l.) Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Courtney Hope (Sally) and Zulyeka Silver (Audra).
It was a “mother/daughter” moment for Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, l.) and Kate Linder (Esther).
Peter Bergman (Jack) was surrounded by happy fans.
Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) added her John Hancock to a fan’s Y&R book.
Mark Grossman (Adam) and Judah Mackey (Connor) caught up.
Jason Thompson (Billy) palled around with Paxton Mishkind (Johnny).
Amelia Heinle (Victoria) inadvertently matched the backdrop in the green room.
Tracey Bregman (Lauren) was anything but basic in black.
Melissa Ordway (Abby) showed love to Braeden.
Beth Maitland (Traci) made the scene.
Trevor St. John (Tucker) attended his first fan event since joining the cast.