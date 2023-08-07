Braeden

Y&R Fan Club Luncheon

Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

(From l.) Bryton James (Devon), Sean Dominic (Nate) and Conner Floyd (Chance) made it a point to acknowledge Eric Braeden (Victor).

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Camryn Grimes (Mariah), who just announced her pregnancy on Friday night, proudly displayed her belly bump.

Photo credit: JPI

Kelsey Wang (Allie) and Rory Gibson (Noah) were all smiles backstage.

Photo credit: JPI

Lauralee Bell (Christine, l.), Michael Graziadei (Daniel) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) were in attendance.

Photo credit: JPI

Charlie’s Angels have nothing on (from l.) Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Courtney Hope (Sally) and Zulyeka Silver (Audra).

Photo credit: JPI

It was a “mother/daughter” moment for Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, l.) and Kate Linder (Esther).

Photo credit: JPI

Peter Bergman (Jack) was surrounded by happy fans.

Photo credit: JPI

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) added her John Hancock to a fan’s Y&R book.

Photo credit: JPI

Mark Grossman (Adam) and Judah Mackey (Connor) caught up.

Photo credit: JPI

Jason Thompson (Billy) palled around with Paxton Mishkind (Johnny).

Photo credit: JPI

Amelia Heinle (Victoria) inadvertently matched the backdrop in the green room.

Photo credit: JPI

Tracey Bregman (Lauren) was anything but basic in black.

Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Ordway (Abby) showed love to Braeden.

Photo credit: JPI

Beth Maitland (Traci) made the scene.

Photo credit: JPI

Trevor St. John (Tucker) attended his first fan event since joining the cast.

Photo credit: JPI

