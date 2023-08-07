(From l.) Bryton James (Devon), Sean Dominic (Nate) and Conner Floyd (Chance) made it a point to acknowledge Eric Braeden (Victor). Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Camryn Grimes (Mariah), who just announced her pregnancy on Friday night, proudly displayed her belly bump. Photo credit: JPI

Kelsey Wang (Allie) and Rory Gibson (Noah) were all smiles backstage. Photo credit: JPI

Lauralee Bell (Christine, l.), Michael Graziadei (Daniel) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) were in attendance. Photo credit: JPI

Charlie’s Angels have nothing on (from l.) Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Courtney Hope (Sally) and Zulyeka Silver (Audra). Photo credit: JPI

It was a “mother/daughter” moment for Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, l.) and Kate Linder (Esther). Photo credit: JPI

Peter Bergman (Jack) was surrounded by happy fans. Photo credit: JPI

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) added her John Hancock to a fan’s Y&R book. Photo credit: JPI

Mark Grossman (Adam) and Judah Mackey (Connor) caught up. Photo credit: JPI

Jason Thompson (Billy) palled around with Paxton Mishkind (Johnny). Photo credit: JPI

Amelia Heinle (Victoria) inadvertently matched the backdrop in the green room. Photo credit: JPI

Tracey Bregman (Lauren) was anything but basic in black. Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Ordway (Abby) showed love to Braeden. Photo credit: JPI

Beth Maitland (Traci) made the scene. Photo credit: JPI