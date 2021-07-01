You Decide! Best Soap Wedding Dresses Ever!

Who do you think had the best soap wedding dress of all time? We want to know! Vote here and see the results in an upcoming issue of Digest!
Loading ...
1 of 10
ALL MY CHILDREN's Nina
Photo credit: ABC
2 of 10
ALL MY CHILDREN's Maria
Photo credit: ABC
3 of 10
ALL MY CHILDREN's Julia
Photo credit: ABC
4 of 10
ALL MY CHILDREN's Erica
Photo credit: ABC
5 of 10
ANOTHER WORLD's Vicky
Photo credit: NBC
6 of 10
DAYS's Hope
Photo credit: NBC
7 of 10
GH's Laura
Photo credit: ABC
8 of 10
GH's Anna
Photo credit: ABC
9 of 10
GUIDING LIGHT's Cassie
Photo credit: PGP
10 of 10
SANTA BARBARA's Eden
Photo credit: NBC