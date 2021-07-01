Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who do you think had the best soap wedding dress of all time? We want to know! Vote here and see the results in an upcoming issue of Digest!

You Decide! Best Soap Wedding Dresses Ever! ALL MY CHILDREN's Nina

ALL MY CHILDREN's Maria

ALL MY CHILDREN's Erica

ANOTHER WORLD's Vicky

DAYS's Hope

GH's Laura

GH's Anna

GUIDING LIGHT's Cassie

SANTA BARBARA's Eden View Results