You Decide! Best Soap Wedding Dresses Ever!

Credit: NBC

Who do you think had the best soap wedding dress of all time? We want to know! Vote here and see the results in an upcoming issue of Digest!

ALL MY CHILDREN's Nina

Photo credit: ABC

ALL MY CHILDREN's Maria

Photo credit: ABC

ALL MY CHILDREN's Julia

Photo credit: ABC

ALL MY CHILDREN's Erica

Photo credit: ABC

ANOTHER WORLD's Vicky

Photo credit: NBC

DAYS's Hope

Photo credit: NBC

GH's Laura

Photo credit: ABC

GH's Anna

Photo credit: ABC

GUIDING LIGHT's Cassie

Photo credit: PGP

SANTA BARBARA's Eden

Photo credit: NBC

