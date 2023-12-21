Wedding Album: Classic Soap Nuptials From December

Jeff and Penny, AS THE WORLD TURNS Daytime's first supercouple, Jeff (Mark Rydell) and Penny (Rosemary Prinz), wed in 1958. Photo credit: CBS Photo Archive

Phil and Tara, ALL MY CHILDREN Phil (Nick Benedict) and Tara's (Karen Lynn Gorney) long road to the altar culminated in 1976. Photo credit: ABC

Cliff and Nina, ALL MY CHILDREN For their third wedding, this supercouple, played by Peter Bergman and Taylor Miller, headed to Tavern on the Green in New York City in 1986. Photo credit: ABC

Tad and Dixie, ALL MY CHILDREN Tad (Michael E. Knight) and Dixie (Cady McClain) made it official (for the first of three times) in 1989. Photo credit: ABC

Max and Luna, ONE LIFE TO LIVE Luna (Susan Batten) and Max's (James DePaiva) 1993 ceremony was presided over by Episcopalian Rev. Andrew Carpenter and Sabrina the High Priestess of the Daughters of the Earth. Photo credit: ABC

Michael and Vanessa, and Meg and Ben, SUNSET BEACH SUNSET BEACH's final episode in 1998 featured the double wedding of Michael (Jason George) and Vanessa (Sherri Saum), and Meg (Susan Ward) and Ben (Clive Robertson). Photo credit: NBC

Kevin and Lucy, PORT CHARLES Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) finally said, "I do" in 2001. Photo credit: ABC