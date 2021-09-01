Through The Ages: Y&R's Moses And Lily Winters

1995: Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) celebrated the birth of baby Lily
Photo credit: Eddie Garcia
1997: Youngster Lily (then-Brooke Marie Bridges) shared a bedtime story with Neil.
2002: After living in Paris with her mother for two years, Lily (Christel Khalil) returned to Genoa City.
2010: Lily and Cane (Daniel Goddard) became parents to twins Charlie and Matilda.
2021: Lily is now a confident businesswoman at ChancComm.
2011: Mom Sofia (Julia Pace Mitchell) cuddled newborn son Moses (then-Phoenix/Zion Collins).
2012: Neil was a devoted daddy to his youngest.
2014: Moses (then-Randall L. Smith) was all smiles with his father.
2016: Moses (then-Dax Randall, l.) enjoyed hanging out with his niece and nephew, Mattie (McKenna Roberts) and Charlie (Aidan Clark).
2021: Nowadays, Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) is an outgoing and compassionate teen.