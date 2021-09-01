Y&R

Through The Ages: Y&R's Moses And Lily Winters

Through The Ages: Y&R's Moses And Lily Winters
1995: Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) celebrated the birth of baby Lily

1997: Youngster Lily (then-Brooke Marie Bridges) shared a bedtime story with Neil.

2002: After living in Paris with her mother for two years, Lily (Christel Khalil) returned to Genoa City.

2010: Lily and Cane (Daniel Goddard) became parents to twins Charlie and Matilda.

2021: Lily is now a confident businesswoman at ChancComm.

2011: Mom Sofia (Julia Pace Mitchell) cuddled newborn son Moses (then-Phoenix/Zion Collins).

2012: Neil was a devoted daddy to his youngest.

2014: Moses (then-Randall L. Smith) was all smiles with his father.

2016: Moses (then-Dax Randall, l.) enjoyed hanging out with his niece and nephew, Mattie (McKenna Roberts) and Charlie (Aidan Clark).

2021: Nowadays, Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) is an outgoing and compassionate teen.

