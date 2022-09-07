Destination: “Boston, Houston, and I popped into Laguna for a few days.”
Why There? “Boston is where I’m from, and I always go back for the summertime to see my family and some of my friends and get my East Coast summer fix. Houston is where my girlfriend [Terann Hilow] is from originally. And I went to Laguna for my girlfriend’s birthday. We went there for a few days at the beginning of the summer.”
Travel Companions: “My girlfriend and Dan Feuerriegel [EJ]. Dan actually flew out to Boston for a few days. We went to a Metallica concert.”
If I Had To Sum Up My Trips In One Sentence, I’d Say: “Coast to coast and doing the most.”
“I’m in the Guns N’ Roses T-shirt, and Dan is to my right. We’re at an event called Boston Calling. It’s a music festival that Metallica was headlining. We were in the VIP friends and family section, which is why there’s nobody around us. It was one of the best concerts ever.”
“This is a little bit of a historic spot, the Cheers bar in Boston. Terann and were sitting at one of the character’s seats — I think it was Norm’s — and having a beer.”
“I always stop at the Liberty Hotel when I first land in Boston. They always take care of me. I go to their gym to balance out the lobster rolls I’m going to eat while I’m there.”
“This is Beacon Hill. You can see Charles Street behind me. It’s a nice historic part of Boston. It’s an old great space. I’m in my room at the Liberty Hotel, and you can see the whole city behind me.”
“Terann and I spent the day on the beach at Cape Cod. It was a beautiful day. We were there with my mom and her husband, as well, but we didn’t take any pictures of the four of us together.”
“We spent the 4th of July on Nantasket Beach. It’s about 30 minutes outside of Boston. We were there with a few of my friends. We just landed that morning so we were really tired. We saddled up with my buddies and hit the water.”
“This is actually at the airport. It’s my airport mirror selfie from [William P.] Hobby airport in Houston.”
“This is from a hotel in Laguna Beach. It’s pretty incredible. It’s right on the beach. The water is directly below it. If I dove off my balcony, I’m in the ocean.”
