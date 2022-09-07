Destination: “Boston, Houston, and I popped into Laguna for a few days.”

Why There? “Boston is where I’m from, and I always go back for the summertime to see my family and some of my friends and get my East Coast summer fix. Houston is where my girlfriend [Terann Hilow] is from originally. And I went to Laguna for my girlfriend’s birthday. We went there for a few days at the beginning of the summer.”

Travel Companions: “My girlfriend and Dan Feuerriegel [EJ]. Dan actually flew out to Boston for a few days. We went to a Metallica concert.”

If I Had To Sum Up My Trips In One Sentence, I’d Say: “Coast to coast and doing the most.”