Kelly Thiebaud (ex-Britt, GH) marked her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend at Benihana.
Expectant parents Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT) and Kaley Cuoco took to their bed.
B&B’s Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) and real-life love Linda Purl (ex-Lucy) fully embraced winter.
Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) struck an angelic pose.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos (ex-Hayley and ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) attended the ballet in New York City.
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) enjoyed a cocktail.
Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry, GH) vacationed with his wife, Alicia, at Balmoral Beach in Sydney, Australia.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and their daughters Sophie, 5, and Olivia, 6, spent some family time together.
Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) raised a glass with wife Kiera.
Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B), wife Nicole and their son, Ford, 6 visited the actor’s father over the holidays.