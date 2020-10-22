Social Snaps

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl, visited their son, Luca, at Duke University and took in a football game, where Luca is quarterback. Photo credit: Instagram

Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) and husband A.J. enjoyed a date night. Photo credit: Instagram

“Someone once told me life doesn’t start till you’re a grandfather. Thank you Eloise Rose Andreson for jumpstarting my life🎁,” shared Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Ben, DAYS) and daughters Sophie and Olivia spent some family time together. Photo credit: Instagram

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) hit the links during the Queen’s Cup 2020 event. Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) posed for a picturesque photo in Telluride, CO. Photo credit: Instagram

Former ALL MY CHILDREN co-stars Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ) and Daniel Colvin (ex-Hunter) took in game one of the World Series. Photo credit: Instagram

Chase Coleman (ex-Tanner) had his sleep interrupted by his four-legged pal. Photo credit: Instagram

“Not sure exactly when my bed became the school room and my office some days? But alas, we go with the flow over here. And I’ll never turn down the snuggles;” enthused Ashley Jones (ex-Bridget B&B) with son Hayden. Photo credit: Instagram

Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) took in the fall foliage while visiting his mom and dad in Lake Saint Louis, MO. Photo credit: Instagram