Social Snaps

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl, visited their son, Luca, at Duke University and took in a football game, where Luca is quarterback.
Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) and husband A.J. enjoyed a date night.
“Someone once told me life doesn’t start till you’re a grandfather. Thank you Eloise Rose Andreson for jumpstarting my life🎁,” shared Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH).
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Ben, DAYS) and daughters Sophie and Olivia spent some family time together.
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) hit the links during the Queen’s Cup 2020 event.
Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) posed for a picturesque photo in Telluride, CO.
Former ALL MY CHILDREN co-stars Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ) and Daniel Colvin (ex-Hunter) took in game one of the World Series.
Chase Coleman (ex-Tanner) had his sleep interrupted by his four-legged pal.
“Not sure exactly when my bed became the school room and my office some days? But alas, we go with the flow over here. And I’ll never turn down the snuggles;” enthused Ashley Jones (ex-Bridget B&B) with son Hayden.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) took in the fall foliage while visiting his mom and dad in Lake Saint Louis, MO.
Eva La Rue (ex-Celeste, Y&R) and her daughter Kaya were all smiles while spending time at the beach.