Soap Faves Celebrate Halloween

B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt), wife Kelly Kruger (Eva) and their daughter, Everleigh, were in a league of their own, channeling the movie of the same name.
“Yabba Dabba Doo! Happy Halloween from your Modern Stone Age Family!” Is how Drake Hogestyn (John, DAYS) captioned this shot with his wife, Victoria, daughter Whitney and her husband and son dressed as the Flinstone/Rubble families.
Steve Burton (Jason, GH) and his wife, Sheree, dressed as Maverick and Charlie from Top Gun.
Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R) and her friend, Claudine Battisti, showcased their favorite game, Bananagrams, with their costumes.
Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) and wife Vanessa were decked out like Gomez and Morticia Addams from THE ADDAMS FAMILY.
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) and his daughter, Poppy, were cute little chickadees.
Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) answered the call as Drew Barrymore’s Casey from Scream.
GH’s real-life couple Wes Ramsey (Peter) and Laura Wright (Carly) got in the spirit of the holiday.
“Undead. And guess what I am. 🎃 👻” Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R) captioned this shot with neighbor Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al), which prompted co-star Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) to quip, “Did you borrow Gloria’s hat from wardrobe ? 😂😂😂”
Hendrickson was on the hunt for lions, and found one in her adorable daughter, Josephine.
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, AMC) dressed as Effie from The Hunger Games franchise.
Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B) and his wife, Kristen, dressed as Fat Thor and Gamora, from Avengers: Endgame.
Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) and daughter Isabella kept it simple this year.
Chad Duell (Michael, GH) dressed as Koopa Troopas from the video game Mario Kart, while girlfriend Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) opted for a Tigger costume.
Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R), wife Kaitlin, and daughters Riley and Everly, mixed it up with different costumes.
Eva La Rue (ex-Celeste, Y&R) proved her daughter, Kaya, is never too old to sit on mommy’s lap.
Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny, DAYS) was captured by an alien.
Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) channeled Karl Urban’s character of Billy Butcher, from the series THE BOYS.
"Happy Halloween! Flashdance, What a Feeling 👩🎤💃🏻 And yes...Matt is a pirate...again," Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) enthused in this shot with husband Matt Katrostar.
Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS), fiancée Angie Harmon, and his sons, Jathan, Landan and Cavan, had an array of costumes.
“The theme of the party to which we were on our way was ‘Famous ‘80’s Commercials’. Can you guess which ones we are from? (hint...they aren’t related)...,” quizzed Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AS THE WORLD TURNS) with husband Austin Peck (ex-Austin, DAYS et al).
Eddie Alderson (ex-Matthew, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) dressed as Food Network’s Guy Fieri.
OLTL alums David Fumero (ex-Cristian), wife Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana), and sons Enzo and Axel dressed as different variations on the superhhero Spiderman.