Soap Faves Celebrate Halloween

B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt), wife Kelly Kruger (Eva) and their daughter, Everleigh, were in a league of their own, channeling the movie of the same name. Photo credit: Instagram

“Yabba Dabba Doo! Happy Halloween from your Modern Stone Age Family!” Is how Drake Hogestyn (John, DAYS) captioned this shot with his wife, Victoria, daughter Whitney and her husband and son dressed as the Flinstone/Rubble families. Photo credit: Instagram

Steve Burton (Jason, GH) and his wife, Sheree, dressed as Maverick and Charlie from Top Gun. Photo credit: Instagram

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R) and her friend, Claudine Battisti, showcased their favorite game, Bananagrams, with their costumes. Photo credit: Instagram

Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) and wife Vanessa were decked out like Gomez and Morticia Addams from THE ADDAMS FAMILY. Photo credit: Instagram

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) and his daughter, Poppy, were cute little chickadees. Photo credit: Instagram

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) answered the call as Drew Barrymore’s Casey from Scream. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s real-life couple Wes Ramsey (Peter) and Laura Wright (Carly) got in the spirit of the holiday. Photo credit: Instagram

“Undead. And guess what I am. 🎃 👻” Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R) captioned this shot with neighbor Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al), which prompted co-star Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) to quip, “Did you borrow Gloria’s hat from wardrobe ? 😂😂😂” Photo credit: Instagram

Hendrickson was on the hunt for lions, and found one in her adorable daughter, Josephine. Photo credit: Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, AMC) dressed as Effie from The Hunger Games franchise. Photo credit: Instagram

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B) and his wife, Kristen, dressed as Fat Thor and Gamora, from Avengers: Endgame. Photo credit: Instagram

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) and daughter Isabella kept it simple this year. Photo credit: Instagram

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) dressed as Koopa Troopas from the video game Mario Kart, while girlfriend Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) opted for a Tigger costume. Photo credit: Instagram

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R), wife Kaitlin, and daughters Riley and Everly, mixed it up with different costumes. Photo credit: Instagram

Eva La Rue (ex-Celeste, Y&R) proved her daughter, Kaya, is never too old to sit on mommy’s lap. Photo credit: Instagram

Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny, DAYS) was captured by an alien. Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) channeled Karl Urban’s character of Billy Butcher, from the series THE BOYS. Photo credit: Instagram

"Happy Halloween! Flashdance, What a Feeling 👩‍🎤💃🏻 And yes...Matt is a pirate...again," Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) enthused in this shot with husband Matt Katrostar. Photo credit: Instagram

Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS), fiancée Angie Harmon, and his sons, Jathan, Landan and Cavan, had an array of costumes. Photo credit: Instagram

“The theme of the party to which we were on our way was ‘Famous ‘80’s Commercials’. Can you guess which ones we are from? (hint...they aren’t related)...,” quizzed Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AS THE WORLD TURNS) with husband Austin Peck (ex-Austin, DAYS et al). Photo credit: Instagram

Eddie Alderson (ex-Matthew, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) dressed as Food Network’s Guy Fieri. Photo credit: Instagram