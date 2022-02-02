Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren)
First Position: Donna Craig, DAYS, 1978-80
In A Previous Life: Troubled Donna tried to commit suicide on her dad Don’s wedding day and got mixed up with the leader of a porno ring.
Memory Lane: In 2018, Bregman recalled to Digest how green she was when she began in Salem, saying, “Before that, I had only done one day of acting for a commercial, so I didn’t know anything.”
Richard Burgi (Ashland)
First Position: Chad Rollo, ANOTHER WORLD, 1986-88
In A Previous Life: A one-time pimp, Chad was a devoted brother to Dawn, who was diagnosed with AIDS.
Memory Lane: As a guest on Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, last year, Burgi recalled his Bay City years as “a really interesting time.... I had so much fun and it just provided me with [acting] chops.” Legends Only: Burgi enjoyed working with Bay City vets like Victoria Wyndham (ex-Rachel) on AW.
Sharon Case (Sharon)
First Position: Dawn Winthrop, GH, 1989- 90
In A Previous Life: Monica’s long-lost daughter, Dawn started a romance with Ned, Monica’s nephew by marriage — unaware that Mom had previously bedded him.
Memory Lane: “I was just learning to act,” Case mused to Digest about the GH gig in 1999. “I tried out with no expectations. Once I got a taste of acting, it was what I wanted to do.”
Amelia Heinle (Victoria)
First Position: Steffi Brewster, LOVING/THE CITY, 1993-96
In A Previous Life: Steffi battled bulimia and was romantically linked to multiple Aldens; she would wind up with Cooper.
Memory Lane: In 2015, Heinle told Digest, “I had never acted before and it was very apparent.... I was totally nervous working and I didn’t know how to memorize lines. I didn’t know anything about being on camera.”
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe)
First Position: Mary Frances “Frankie” Stone, ALL MY CHILDREN, 2001
In A Previous Life: Bianca nursed a crush on spitfire Frankie, who was murdered by her aunt, Vanessa — and Hendrickson was soon brought back as Frankie’s twin, Maggie.
Memory Lane: Hendrickson discussed her memorable introduction with Digest in 2019: “My very first scene was me laying on the floor screaming at Susan Lucci [as Erica] saying, ‘Oh, I know who you are. You’re that woman that stabbed her husband with a letter opener!’ ”
Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael)
First Position: Kirk McColl, AS THE WORLD TURNS, 1983-85
In A Previous Life: Gambling addict Kirk wooed Frannie Hughes and Marcy Thompson and reeled when he discovered his true maternity.
Memory Lane: “I got that part because of [legendary Casting Director] Betty Rea and I have never forgotten her,” LeBlanc declared to Digest in 2019. “She was professional, elegant, gracious and treated actors with respect.”
Jordi Vilasuso (Rey)
First Position: Tony Santos, GUIDING LIGHT, 2000- 03
In A Previous Life: Mob scion Tony had his sights set on Marah Lewis.
Memory Lane: In 2020, Vilasuso recalled to Digest that he shared his first on-screen kiss with Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah). “We were both like, ‘How do we do this? I guess we just do it like we would for real,’ ” he noted.
Jess Walton (Jill)
First Position: Kelly Harper, CAPITOL, 1984-87
In A Previous Life: Former hooker Kelly fought drug addiction and was romantically entangled with Trey.
Memory Lane: Walton noted to Digest in 2015 that during her CAPITOL days, she felt her fortunes were linked to Kelly’s involvement with core character Trey. “I knew soap operas were about family and I never felt that safe,” she admitted.