Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) First Position: Donna Craig, DAYS, 1978-80 In A Previous Life: Troubled Donna tried to commit suicide on her dad Don’s wedding day and got mixed up with the leader of a porno ring. Memory Lane: In 2018, Bregman recalled to Digest how green she was when she began in Salem, saying, “Before that, I had only done one day of acting for a commercial, so I didn’t know anything.”

Richard Burgi (Ashland) First Position: Chad Rollo, ANOTHER WORLD, 1986-88 In A Previous Life: A one-time pimp, Chad was a devoted brother to Dawn, who was diagnosed with AIDS. Memory Lane: As a guest on Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, last year, Burgi recalled his Bay City years as “a really interesting time.... I had so much fun and it just provided me with [acting] chops.” Legends Only: Burgi enjoyed working with Bay City vets like Victoria Wyndham (ex-Rachel) on AW.

Sharon Case (Sharon) First Position: Dawn Winthrop, GH, 1989- 90 In A Previous Life: Monica’s long-lost daughter, Dawn started a romance with Ned, Monica’s nephew by marriage — unaware that Mom had previously bedded him. Memory Lane: “I was just learning to act,” Case mused to Digest about the GH gig in 1999. “I tried out with no expectations. Once I got a taste of acting, it was what I wanted to do.” Photo credit: ABC

Amelia Heinle (Victoria) First Position: Steffi Brewster, LOVING/THE CITY, 1993-96 In A Previous Life: Steffi battled bulimia and was romantically linked to multiple Aldens; she would wind up with Cooper. Memory Lane: In 2015, Heinle told Digest, “I had never acted before and it was very apparent.... I was totally nervous working and I didn’t know how to memorize lines. I didn’t know anything about being on camera.” Photo credit: ABC

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) First Position: Mary Frances “Frankie” Stone, ALL MY CHILDREN, 2001 In A Previous Life: Bianca nursed a crush on spitfire Frankie, who was murdered by her aunt, Vanessa — and Hendrickson was soon brought back as Frankie’s twin, Maggie. Memory Lane: Hendrickson discussed her memorable introduction with Digest in 2019: “My very first scene was me laying on the floor screaming at Susan Lucci [as Erica] saying, ‘Oh, I know who you are. You’re that woman that stabbed her husband with a letter opener!’ ” Photo credit: ABC

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) First Position: Kirk McColl, AS THE WORLD TURNS, 1983-85 In A Previous Life: Gambling addict Kirk wooed Frannie Hughes and Marcy Thompson and reeled when he discovered his true maternity. Memory Lane: “I got that part because of [legendary Casting Director] Betty Rea and I have never forgotten her,” LeBlanc declared to Digest in 2019. “She was professional, elegant, gracious and treated actors with respect.”

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) First Position: Tony Santos, GUIDING LIGHT, 2000- 03 In A Previous Life: Mob scion Tony had his sights set on Marah Lewis. Memory Lane: In 2020, Vilasuso recalled to Digest that he shared his first on-screen kiss with Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah). “We were both like, ‘How do we do this? I guess we just do it like we would for real,’ ” he noted. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection