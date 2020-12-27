Sweeney Brooks Kruger

PHOTOS

See How Your Soap Faves Celebrated Christmas

Sweeney Brooks Kruger

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 19

See How Your Soap Faves Celebrated Christmas
1 of 19
Close gallery
Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B), wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Mackenzie, Y&R), their daughter, Everleigh, and their dog, Chance, took a family pic.

Photo credit: Instagram

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS), with wife Liz, son Gabriel and daughter Delilah, shared some happy news: “My grandson Alexander Gabriel Dattilo. So proud of my family. Merry Christmas and happy new year,” he posted.

Photo credit: Instagram

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) spent the day with boyfriend Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH) and her children, Lauren and John, and their puppy, Kimba.

Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), daughter Natalia and son Jameson were decked out in holiday pajamas.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) and his wife, Shay, had a super morning.

Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), husband David, daughter Megan and son Ben gathered around the tree.

Photo credit: Instagram

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) posed with daughters Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline and his dog, Prince, on Boxing Day.

Photo credit: Instagram

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) and her boyfriend, Chad Duell (Michael, GH), found their light.

Photo credit: Instagram

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R), her husband, Navid and their children, Niam and Naliyah, showed off their holiday decor.

Photo credit: Instagram

James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS), wife Lissa and son Jed gathered together.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R), husband Scott and their children, Christian and Samantha, flashed their holiday smiles.

Photo credit: Instagram

Farah Fath (ex-Mimi, DAYS), husband Phil Galfond and their son, Spencer, were a matched set.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS) shared this snap with daughter, Isabella.

Photo credit: Instagram

Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS) cozied up to his fiancée, Angie Harmon, on the first anniversary of their engagement.

Photo credit: Instagram

Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) trimmed his tree with wife Vanessa and their kids, Leila and Lucas.

Photo credit: Instagram

Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD), husband Syd and their kids, Lyla and Nigel, we’re dressed to the nines.

Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Damian (ex-Danny, Y&R) was full of excitement about his gift on Christmas morning.

Photo credit: Instagram

Teresa Castillo (ex-Sabrina, GH), husband Shane and their kids Victoria and Sebastian.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R) posed in front of his decked out Christmas tree.

Photo credit: Twitter

Filed Under: , , , , , ,
Comments