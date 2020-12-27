See How Your Soap Faves Celebrated Christmas

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B), wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Mackenzie, Y&R), their daughter, Everleigh, and their dog, Chance, took a family pic.
Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS), with wife Liz, son Gabriel and daughter Delilah, shared some happy news: “My grandson Alexander Gabriel Dattilo. So proud of my family. Merry Christmas and happy new year,” he posted.
Laura Wright (Carly, GH) spent the day with boyfriend Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH) and her children, Lauren and John, and their puppy, Kimba.
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), daughter Natalia and son Jameson were decked out in holiday pajamas.
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) and his wife, Shay, had a super morning.
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), husband David, daughter Megan and son Ben gathered around the tree.
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) posed with daughters Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline and his dog, Prince, on Boxing Day.
Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) and her boyfriend, Chad Duell (Michael, GH), found their light.
Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R), her husband, Navid and their children, Niam and Naliyah, showed off their holiday decor.
James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS), wife Lissa and son Jed gathered together.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R), husband Scott and their children, Christian and Samantha, flashed their holiday smiles.
Farah Fath (ex-Mimi, DAYS), husband Phil Galfond and their son, Spencer, were a matched set.
Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS) shared this snap with daughter, Isabella.
Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS) cozied up to his fiancée, Angie Harmon, on the first anniversary of their engagement.
Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) trimmed his tree with wife Vanessa and their kids, Leila and Lucas.
Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD), husband Syd and their kids, Lyla and Nigel, we’re dressed to the nines.
Michael Damian (ex-Danny, Y&R) was full of excitement about his gift on Christmas morning.
Teresa Castillo (ex-Sabrina, GH), husband Shane and their kids Victoria and Sebastian.
Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R) posed in front of his decked out Christmas tree.