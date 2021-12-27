See How Your Soap Faves Celebrated Christmas

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B), wife Shay and their son, Christian, had a super holiday.
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), husband Dave, son Ben and daughter Megan were well taken care of by Santa.
Laura Wright (Carly, GH), daughter Lauren and son John had a hard time keeping a straight face.
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R), her husband, Matt, their son Caden and their pup surrounded the Christmas tree.
Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) had a packed table for her Christmas celebration.
Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS), wife Lisa and twin sons Mason and Chase, had matching candy cane pants.
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH), wife Linda and their daughters, Gema, Adeline and Anbilliene, showed off the aftermath of Santa’s visit.
Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R), husband Navid and children Naliyah and Niam, posed with the man of the hour.
Melissa Reeves (Jennifer, DAYS) and husband Scott (ex-Steven, GH et al) gave their grandchildren, Woods and Law, a lift.
Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) was surrounded by his family.
James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS), wife Lissa and son Jed were all smiles.
“Christmas accomplished!! Merry Merry all❤️,” enthused Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) with wife Kiera.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and their daughters, Sophie and Olivia, celebrated the holiday in Franklin, TN.
Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) showed off his Vespa swag.
Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH) and husband Adam Fergus celebrated their twins, Juno and Maude’s first Christmas.
“Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas to you and yours🎄,” Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) enthused.
Steve Burton (ex-Jason, GH), wife Sheree and their children Makena, Jack and Brooklyn gathered for a family photo.
William deVry (ex-Julian, GH), wife Rebecca Staab (ex-Elizabeth, PORT CHARLES et al) posed in front of the tree with their rescue dogs.