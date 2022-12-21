B&B

B&B co-stars Heather Tom (Katie; ex-Victoria, Y&R) and Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) have more in common than appear- ing on the two CBS soaps. During their time on Y&R, they carpooled to the studio back in the day. “Kimberlin used to drive me to Y&R before I had my driver’s license,” shares Tom. “My mom’s house was on the way to the studio from where she was coming from, so she used to pick me up and drive me to work.” Tom remembers their shared time fondly, noting, “We would have great conversations. We didn’t really talk about work because Victoria was never really in Sheila’s storyline so they rarely crossed paths, if at all. So in the car, we would just catch up and I would talk about school and stuff. She has always been such an open person. And what I’ve always loved about her as an actress is that she doesn’t allow for any boundaries. She likes to take risks, so it was really fun and amazing to watch her work and learn from her.”

Willow is expecting a baby with Michael on GH, requiring Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) to don a pregnancy pillow. “It’s always pretty funny when I FaceTime my boyfriend from work and I’m wearing it,” she chuckles. “He’s like, ‘That is so weird.’ ” The padding took some getting used to, she reports. “It really is kind of crazy. It’s a bodysuit and it really feels like it’s a part of your body. It’s made so well that it’s really trippy. They started me out with a small one; then I got upgraded to a bigger one, and when I tried it on, it was genuinely heavier, but I kind of like it! It honestly helps you feel like you are pregnant. It’s really quite interesting.” She would love to compare faux bump notes with Port Charles’s other fictional mother-to-be, Avery Pohl (Esme). “There have been times where we have run into each other in the hallway and we both have ours on, but we haven’t had scenes together. Every time we see each other, we’re like, ‘We need to get a photo together!’ But we’re always in a rush.”

