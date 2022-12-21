Willow is expecting a baby with Michael on GH, requiring Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) to don a pregnancy pillow. “It’s always pretty funny when I FaceTime my boyfriend from work and I’m wearing it,” she chuckles. “He’s like, ‘That is so weird.’ ” The padding took some getting used to, she reports. “It really is kind of crazy. It’s a bodysuit and it really feels like it’s a part of your body. It’s made so well that it’s really trippy. They started me out with a small one; then I got upgraded to a bigger one, and when I tried it on, it was genuinely heavier, but I kind of like it! It honestly helps you feel like you are pregnant. It’s really quite interesting.” She would love to compare faux bump notes with Port Charles’s other fictional mother-to-be, Avery Pohl (Esme). “There have been times where we have run into each other in the hallway and we both have ours on, but we haven’t had scenes together. Every time we see each other, we’re like, ‘We need to get a photo together!’ But we’re always in a rush.”
Photo credit: JPI