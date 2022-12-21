1 of 2

B&B co-stars Heather Tom (Katie; ex-Victoria, Y&R) and Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) have more in common than appear- ing on the two CBS soaps. During their time on Y&R, they carpooled to the studio back in the day. “Kimberlin used to drive me to Y&R before I had my driver’s license,” shares Tom. “My mom’s house was on the way to the studio from where she was coming from, so she used to pick me up and drive me to work.” Tom remembers their shared time fondly, noting, “We would have great conversations. We didn’t really talk about work because Victoria was never really in Sheila’s storyline so they rarely crossed paths, if at all. So in the car, we would just catch up and I would talk about school and stuff. She has always been such an open person. And what I’ve always loved about her as an actress is that she doesn’t allow for any boundaries. She likes to take risks, so it was really fun and amazing to watch her work and learn from her.”

Photo credit: JPI