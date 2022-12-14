Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) appeared in some memorable projects outside of Genoa City. “THE LINCOLN LAWYER was a lot of fun because when you’re going to work on a Michael Connelly project, it’s always a good time,” explains the actor. “And the cast and crew on that show are fantastic, so that experience was an easy one to enjoy. I would also say the HBO projects I’ve done are really cool because they’re just gritty and with these really colorful characters. On TRUE DETECTIVE, Nic Pizzolatto is just a brilliant writer, so when you’re handed his scripts, you look at them and you’re like, ‘I don’t need to do anything except say these words.’ And working with Mahershala [Ali, two-time Oscar-winning actor] was amazing. I mean, the guy’s a genius as far as acting goes.” And guest-starring on 2011’s AMERICAN HORROR STORY, while Graziadei was still on Y&R, will always be memorable. “I adored working with Jessica Lange,” he raves. “I would put her in the same acting category as Michelle Stafford [Phyllis]. Those are two phenomenally talented actresses and I can say that I’ve worked with them both.”
Photo credit: LAUREN CAREY