Donnell Turner (Curtis, GH) says that it was obvious to him from the first time he met Tabyana Ali that she was the right choice to take over the role of Trina when Sydney Mikayla left the show earlier this year. “She stood out in the audition,” he recalls. “I couldn’t believe the controlled vulnerability in her eyes and her acting was so seasoned. There was a comfort level there; she was not overtaken by the moment, and that’s huge. I just thought, ‘Wow!’ Tabyana was clearly, hands-down, the best actor who auditioned. When I rehearsed with her beforehand, I told her, ‘You’re already great! Just relax and do what you’re doing,’ and she just brought a ball of energy. I just love her to pieces! She has so much youthful exuberance and it’s just adorable to watch her. You can just see all kinds of life in her and her smile and her energy is so fun-loving. She calls me Mr. Donnell and part of me is like, ‘I’m not that old!’ and the other part of me is like, ‘How sweet are you?’ She has such good values and from day one, Brook [Kerr, Portia] and I have tried to let her know that we’re behind her.”

Photo credit: Instagram