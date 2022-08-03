Bryan R. Dattilo’s (Lucas, DAYS) 8-year-old, Delila, is following in his acting footsteps, and he couldn’t be prouder. “My daughter, the next soap star,” cracks Dattilo, who’d love seeing her on DAYS. “I’d hope, someday. We just put a picture of her on Instagram with the Soap Opera Digest cover. We put glasses on her and wrote, ‘Future soap star gets the summer scoop,’ and it’s gone crazy.” Dattilo even has a role picked out for Delila. “She’d be a great Arianna,” he says, referring to his on-screen granddaughter. “She’s done a lot of acting already. She’s done four or five commercials. She’s made more money than I did [when I was younger]…. When I was 18, I didn’t make that much money.” And Dattilo’s always there to help Delila along, whenever he can. “We run lines all the time. She has more interviews than I do. I’ve actually had auditions with her for father-daughter stuff. They always want her. They never want me,” he deadpans. Apparently, Delila is a natural at the business. “She memorizes so well,” notes her proud dad. “She’s great with dialogue. It’s amazing. And it’s not only just dialogue, it’s also songs, TV shows … She memorizes everything. And she really likes [acting], too. She doesn’t mind being on a set all day, which is kind of half the battle with a kid.” Delila’s blossoming career was set in motion by Dattilo’s wife. “Liz has done background work for years,” explains Dattilo. “She thought she’d get Delila into background work, too. That’s how it started. Then Delila started doing principal stuff and commercials. She has about two auditions a week, which is a lot, and she likes it. She’s into it. She has an agent. She has it all. She’s going to be so much bigger than I am. She’s going to have a huge career.” Photo credit: NBC

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) shares a special bond with reality star Jeremiah Brent, who with his husband, celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus, have their own line of furniture as well as starred in several shows for HGTV. “Jeremiah is one of my oldest friends in Los Angeles,” the actress shares. “We met through mutual friends but we were like a moth to a flame and instantly became besties. We even lived together as roommates about 10 years ago. He and Nate are such a great couple and they have two beautiful kids. I’m so happy how Jeremiah’s life turned out.” Hendrickson was especially proud when her pal starred sans hubby for an eight-episode series on Netflix, SAY I DO, where he and two other designers helped grooms surprise partners with a dream wedding. “I loved the show and thought that it was the perfect project for Jeremiah,” Hendrickson enthuses. “I loved the other guys but he and his talent really got to shine. Jeremiah and Nate live in New York but we get together whenever he’s in L.A.” Photo credit: CBS