Credit: Michael Mattes/Shuttertock

When Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) went to Italy over GH’s spring break, she was in for quite a surprise. “Oh, my gosh, it was so crazy,” she begins. “We had just gotten to Venice — me, Johnny, my boyfriend, and his mom — and we were like, ‘Oh, let’s just go for a random walk and find a restaurant somewhere.’ And then all of a sudden, I heard, ‘You’re here?’ And I had my mask on and everything, so I don’t even know how she recognized me, but I looked and it was Kelly [Thiebaud, Britt]! I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I mean, what are the odds? I think I was in shock. I was like, ‘I need to take a photo of this moment so that I’ll remember it!’ I had been in Rome first and she had messaged me saying, ‘I’ll be in Rome soon, do you have any restaurant recommendations?’ And I was like, ‘Of course!’ But I had no idea she was going to Venice, so it was so random but so awesome! She and I were like, ‘Seriously, what are the actual odds of this happening?’ We were going to try to meet up again because we figured out there was one day that we were both going to be in London, but it didn’t work out so we agreed that we would make a plan to get together once we got back to L.A.”

Photo credit: Instagram

“My dad’s gotten so addicted to DAYS,” reveals Paul Telfer (Xander). “He sent me an email the other day going on about the story.” Telfer’s dad, Jim, lives in England, which makes it a little more difficult to watch the soap. “DAYS is not even on over there,” explains Telfer. “I think one of my nieces got him a VPN so he can watch it. He does little binges. And now, finally, he’s up to date on the goings-on in Salem. Originally when the show was airing in the UK, the episodes were a year-and-a-half to two years old, so he was way behind. Now that’s he’s back to watching the show again, they’re brand-new episodes. So he had this huge gap of story. He’d never seen Linsey [Godfrey] as Sarah or any of the Xander/Sarah love story. And he loves Gwen. He calls her ‘Miss Gorgeous’. He didn’t see a lot of the bad stuff Gwen’s done, so it’s just rubbish to him.” As for watching his son go from playing a villain to a semigood guy, “He never thought Xander was that bad,” relays Telfer with a laugh. “He’s always been a lovely dad, but he was a disciplinarian when I was young. It’s funny that when I was playing a villain, he was always making excuses for me.”

Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

