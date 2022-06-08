1 of 2

When Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) went to Italy over GH’s spring break, she was in for quite a surprise. “Oh, my gosh, it was so crazy,” she begins. “We had just gotten to Venice — me, Johnny, my boyfriend, and his mom — and we were like, ‘Oh, let’s just go for a random walk and find a restaurant somewhere.’ And then all of a sudden, I heard, ‘You’re here?’ And I had my mask on and everything, so I don’t even know how she recognized me, but I looked and it was Kelly [Thiebaud, Britt]! I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I mean, what are the odds? I think I was in shock. I was like, ‘I need to take a photo of this moment so that I’ll remember it!’ I had been in Rome first and she had messaged me saying, ‘I’ll be in Rome soon, do you have any restaurant recommendations?’ And I was like, ‘Of course!’ But I had no idea she was going to Venice, so it was so random but so awesome! She and I were like, ‘Seriously, what are the actual odds of this happening?’ We were going to try to meet up again because we figured out there was one day that we were both going to be in London, but it didn’t work out so we agreed that we would make a plan to get together once we got back to L.A.”

Photo credit: Instagram