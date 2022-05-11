Cox

Credit: JPI

Jackie Cox was thrilled to reunite with DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM co-stars Greg Rikaart (Leo) and Billy Flynn (Chad) when they made their first appearance on the network show. Raves Cox, “Greg is so lovely and wonderful and he texted me that he showed pictures of us on set to his son and his son thought I was a real-life princess — which is correct [laughs]!” Cox was grateful to be working so closely with Flynn this time around, saying, “Billy and I shared a lot of scenes together and he was so helpful, showing me where to go because everything happens so fast on set. He is such a professional, so calm and relaxed, and brought such a calming energy. He was so sweet, telling me, ‘You’re gonna be great! You’re nailing this!’ ” Cox says their drag career gave them a leg up when it came to handling the rapid pace of filming. “I feel like my whole life was leading up to working like this, because everything in drag is so on the go. In my regular job, I fly into a city, do a show that night and fly out the next morning. It feel a little bit like that at DAYS, but what’s amazing is that because everyone is so in the same boat with you, the minute the scene cuts, everyone grabs their scene partner, pulls their script out of the bushes and tries to get some rehearsing in! Now that I know how it works, I’m going to watch soap operas and look for the scripts hidden in purses and bushes! Billy gave me a lot of great tips about where to hide mine. There are a lot of the good hiding spots in the town square!”

Photo credit: JPI

When B&B vet Karla Mosley (ex-Maya) filmed DEADLY CHEER MOMS, now available on Tubi, she bonded with headliner Mena Suvari [of American Beauty fame], who became a first-time mom of her own to son Christopher in April 2021. Since Mosley has two daughters Aurora, 3, and Willa, soon to be 1, the ladies had a lot to chat about. “Mena is wonderful,” raves Mosley. “She’s such a pro, and it was fun to talk through things with her. She really took the work seriously, which I always appreciate, and she’s just a warm person. At the time, she was also a new mom, so we could relate. I had Willa on-set with me so that was really cool. That is something I had learned in the soap world. I was like, ‘Of course, she’s coming to set.’ I was like, ‘I’m breast-feeding and this baby is going to be in my trailer.’ People don’t always think about that but we are so lucky, coming from the soap world, where that is what is the norm. Soaps are a great place for working moms, and I think [Mena] was really moved by that. We talked a lot about being a mom in this business, and it was a wonderful experience.”

Photo credit: CBS

