Jackie Cox was thrilled to reunite with DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM co-stars Greg Rikaart (Leo) and Billy Flynn (Chad) when they made their first appearance on the network show. Raves Cox, “Greg is so lovely and wonderful and he texted me that he showed pictures of us on set to his son and his son thought I was a real-life princess — which is correct [laughs]!” Cox was grateful to be working so closely with Flynn this time around, saying, “Billy and I shared a lot of scenes together and he was so helpful, showing me where to go because everything happens so fast on set. He is such a professional, so calm and relaxed, and brought such a calming energy. He was so sweet, telling me, ‘You’re gonna be great! You’re nailing this!’ ” Cox says their drag career gave them a leg up when it came to handling the rapid pace of filming. “I feel like my whole life was leading up to working like this, because everything in drag is so on the go. In my regular job, I fly into a city, do a show that night and fly out the next morning. It feel a little bit like that at DAYS, but what’s amazing is that because everyone is so in the same boat with you, the minute the scene cuts, everyone grabs their scene partner, pulls their script out of the bushes and tries to get some rehearsing in! Now that I know how it works, I’m going to watch soap operas and look for the scripts hidden in purses and bushes! Billy gave me a lot of great tips about where to hide mine. There are a lot of the good hiding spots in the town square!”

Photo credit: JPI