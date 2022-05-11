When B&B vet Karla Mosley (ex-Maya) filmed DEADLY CHEER MOMS, now available on Tubi, she bonded with headliner Mena Suvari [of American Beauty fame], who became a first-time mom of her own to son Christopher in April 2021. Since Mosley has two daughters Aurora, 3, and Willa, soon to be 1, the ladies had a lot to chat about. “Mena is wonderful,” raves Mosley. “She’s such a pro, and it was fun to talk through things with her. She really took the work seriously, which I always appreciate, and she’s just a warm person. At the time, she was also a new mom, so we could relate. I had Willa on-set with me so that was really cool. That is something I had learned in the soap world. I was like, ‘Of course, she’s coming to set.’ I was like, ‘I’m breast-feeding and this baby is going to be in my trailer.’ People don’t always think about that but we are so lucky, coming from the soap world, where that is what is the norm. Soaps are a great place for working moms, and I think [Mena] was really moved by that. We talked a lot about being a mom in this business, and it was a wonderful experience.”
