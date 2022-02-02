DAYS

Credit: JPI

Nash and Clyde Gunderson, the twins who play Lindsay Arnold’s (Allie) son Henry on DAYS, have totally won her over and vice versa. “They’re so cute, so sweet and so friendly,” shares Arnold. “There was a scene where I was holding one of them, and Lucas [Adams, Tripp] said, ‘Hey, can I hold him for a little bit?’ When I went to give him to Lucas, he didn’t want to go. He kept reaching back and hugging me. It’s kind of become a joke between me and Lucas: Which one of us does baby Henry like more? Who is he going to love more today?” Both Arnold and Adams have done their part to bond with the babies. “When we first started working with them, we would go up on set earlier, take off our masks, and get to know them a little bit,” says Arnold. “So it wouldn’t just be getting under the lights and being in front of all these people. I ask to hold them as much as possible, too. It seems more comfortable for them and for me, as well. They usually have books and things they’re playing with in between takes. Lucas and I will read to them and play with them. We definitely do what we can to keep them super-entertained. It makes the kids stay more relaxed, if we kind of keep that bond going.”

Photo credit: JPI

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) is grateful to have Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) as her real-life bestie. “When I think of our friendship and what it means to me to have her in my life, I realize that I wish I had known her sooner,” Hendrickson explains. “Missy would’ve been such a great friend for me when I was in high school. I really wished I had a friend like her because we enjoy many of the same things; plus, she’s so loyal. I’m not saying that all girls are catty but I didn’t have great girlfriends when I was younger, so I wish we had found each other back then. I just know that we would’ve been in all the plays together and all of the dances and we would’ve been so supportive of each other.” Hendrickson insists that she and her co-star would have never been competitive. “Even if we were both up for homecoming queen, we would’ve been the kind of girls who’d say, ‘Let’s split the crown,’ ” she attests. “But seriously, if she had won, I would’ve been so happy for her and if I won, she’d be happy for me. That’s exactly why I would want her for a best friend because I know she would be the kind of girl I needed during those years.”

Photo credit: JPI

