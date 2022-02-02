1 of 2

Nash and Clyde Gunderson, the twins who play Lindsay Arnold’s (Allie) son Henry on DAYS, have totally won her over and vice versa. “They’re so cute, so sweet and so friendly,” shares Arnold. “There was a scene where I was holding one of them, and Lucas [Adams, Tripp] said, ‘Hey, can I hold him for a little bit?’ When I went to give him to Lucas, he didn’t want to go. He kept reaching back and hugging me. It’s kind of become a joke between me and Lucas: Which one of us does baby Henry like more? Who is he going to love more today?” Both Arnold and Adams have done their part to bond with the babies. “When we first started working with them, we would go up on set earlier, take off our masks, and get to know them a little bit,” says Arnold. “So it wouldn’t just be getting under the lights and being in front of all these people. I ask to hold them as much as possible, too. It seems more comfortable for them and for me, as well. They usually have books and things they’re playing with in between takes. Lucas and I will read to them and play with them. We definitely do what we can to keep them super-entertained. It makes the kids stay more relaxed, if we kind of keep that bond going.”

Photo credit: JPI