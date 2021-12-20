Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) admits it was a trying time when his TV daughters, Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith) and Hunter King (ex-Summer), left the show. “Obviously, those girls are two of the true loves of my life,” says the actor. “I would lie down on railroad tracks if they asked me to. In a span of three weeks, I lost Aly and Hunter, and it was very, very, very tough for me to watch them go. Those two girls mean everything to me, so I have to admit I was really sad.” However, Morrow has found Reylynn Caster (Faith) to be a very worthy addition to his soap family. “Rey-Rey is great,” he smiles. “She’s a very talented girl and finding her footing more every day. And she’s super-believable. I love how certain actors and actresses have this innate truthfulness to what they’re saying and it doesn’t feel like I’m watching someone act. Rey-Rey is really natural in that way and I believe she has a huge career ahead of her. And can she and Jacob [Aaron Gaines, Moses] be any more adorable together? When you watch them, you can’t help but smile. Photo credit: CBS

Michael E. Knight (Martin, GH), who got his soap start as Tad on ALL MY CHILDREN, is thrilled that another member of his Pine Valley family has joined the Port Charles crew: Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan), who is now playing Drew. “Cammy!” Knight trills. “Or, as we called him on ALL MY CHILDREN, Snaps; that was his nickname back in the ’90s because of how often his shirt came off [on camera]. Eventually, buttons were not economical; snaps are what worked! My favorite thing to say about Cammy is that he’s better-looking on the inside than he is on the outside, and that’s saying a lot. He is one of my favorite people that I ever worked with on ALL MY CHILDREN and it’s great to see him and great to have him on GH. I don’t know if I’m going to get the chance to work with him, but that would be terrific. I love having him around and so happy when I get to see him.” Photo credit: JPI

B&B’s Krista Allen (Taylor) has happy memories of her time as DAYS’s Billie, the role she played from 1996-99. “Kristian Alfonso [ex-Hope] and I are still in contact,” the actress smiles. “She is so lovely and so wonderful. Ari Zucker [Nicole] and I have talked since, and there is nobody there I don’t remember fondly. They are all colleagues of mine and when we run into one another, we all say hi and will catch up. When you are part of a family that is that tight and so closely-knit as a soap opera, they do become family. When you are there every day, that is your world and so when you step out of that world and you step into another, there is still that closeness that remains. It is always going to be there and my love for everybody on DAYS has never waned. It has never gone away, and I have strong feeling that now it’s going to be the same on BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL. I can’t wait!” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc