Michael Mealor (ex-Kyle, Y&R) has kept in close contact with a few of his co-stars since leaving the show. “Peter [Bergman, Jack] and I still talk weekly and I’ll see him every other week or so when we grab lunch or get together for something,” shares the actor. “He’s still like a dad to me. Everyone knows that Hunter [King, ex-Summer] and I are best friends, and we see each other all of the time. Jason [Thompson, Billy] and I talk a lot, so that’s my core group on a weekly basis.” Though he may be gone from Genoa City, Mealor’s mother still tunes in. “She started watching when I first joined the show and she watched every single episode whether I was on or not,” he shares. “When I told her I was going to leave, she was sad and I asked if she was still going to watch after I’m gone. She said, ‘No, I think I’ll take a break. To be honest, it’s a lot of material to watch.’ And you know what? She never took a break and still watches every episode. I called her yesterday and she was busy catching up on all of the episodes from the previous week. And to me, that’s what a true soap fan is"

Photo credit: JPI