Michael Mealor (ex-Kyle, Y&R) has kept in close contact with a few of his co-stars since leaving the show. “Peter [Bergman, Jack] and I still talk weekly and I’ll see him every other week or so when we grab lunch or get together for something,” shares the actor. “He’s still like a dad to me. Everyone knows that Hunter [King, ex-Summer] and I are best friends, and we see each other all of the time. Jason [Thompson, Billy] and I talk a lot, so that’s my core group on a weekly basis.” Though he may be gone from Genoa City, Mealor’s mother still tunes in. “She started watching when I first joined the show and she watched every single episode whether I was on or not,” he shares. “When I told her I was going to leave, she was sad and I asked if she was still going to watch after I’m gone. She said, ‘No, I think I’ll take a break. To be honest, it’s a lot of material to watch.’ And you know what? She never took a break and still watches every episode. I called her yesterday and she was busy catching up on all of the episodes from the previous week. And to me, that’s what a true soap fan is"

OUR KIND OF PEOPLE’s Joe Morton (Teddy) may be best known among prime-time soap fans as SCANDAL’s Rowan, but his credits also include daytime roles, such as SEARCH FOR TOMORROW’s Dr. James Foster (1973-74), ANOTHER WORLD’s Dr. Abel Marsh (1983) and Zeke on ALL MY CHILDREN (2002). “I’ve never watched DYNASTY or DALLAS or any of those shows,” states Morton, who is thrilled to now be a part of a sudser featuring families of color at the forefront. “I’m going to assume that a lot of those families in those shows came from a tradition of wealth, and to me, that’s very important. If you look back into history, Pennsylvania was the first state to have a law that abolished slavery [in 1780] and a lot of freed slaves ended up in this very small place, and by 1850 that small group got a little bit larger and these groups were allowed to earn money and own property ... and this was the origin of Black folks acquiring wealth. And those families are the nucleus of the Franklins and Duponts [on OKOP]. That’s where we come from.... In that sense, we’ve come a long way.”

