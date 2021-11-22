1 of 2

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) breathed a sigh of relief once the touching Dante/Sonny reunion scenes were in the can. He explains, “You’re always worried going into it like, ‘Wow, I hope we can pull it off.’ I [felt pressure] in a sense, because there was no other scene, you know what I mean? That was the only [opportunity] for them to connect. Also, Carly and Jason were standing there, watching this private moment, which was kind of odd! But it felt good. It’s just one of those things where you know it’ll probably come together, as it always does, but it’s an actor thing — ‘I hope I can do it!’ ” He also had a front-row seat to Lexi Ainsworth’s stirring performance when her Kristina first saw Sonny alive, which she actually had to do multiple times. “Poor Lexi,” he sighs. “She did it once, and the cameras missed, like, the entire take because she was facing upstage. They were like, ‘That was f---ing amazing — but you’ve got to do it again.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I would have lost my mind if I’d had to do it again. If you’re not on a soap, you always have to do it again; on [prime-time] shows, they go in for coverage and you have to re-create your performance a whole bunch of times. But there’s also time in between, so that it doesn’t get stale and so that you can find it again, whereas she just had to jump back in and do it right away. And she killed it, again! I was like, ‘Wow, she’s on fire!’ It was really something else.”

Photo credit: ABC