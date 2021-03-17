A diehard fan of all things Disney, Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) has found a new romance that was made in Mickey and Minnie Mouse heaven. “My boyfriend, Brock, works for Disney as a voice actor, plus he used to be a tour guide at Disneyland,” enthuses the actress. “For a long time, I’ve bought an annual pass every year and I would go all of the time with my family and friends. At the beginning of 2020, I had already been to Disneyland three times before the quarantine shut down everything. If it wasn’t for Covid, my boyfriend and I would be going there constantly.” Knowing that being cut off from The Happiest Place On Earth was a challenge for Grimes, her beau arranged a special surprise. “One day we had plans to drive up to Big Bear and that morning I showed up at Brock’s place and waited for him in the car,” she recalls. “Then he told me to come up and when I got to his front door, he was standing there in a full plaid outfit from Disneyland. When I went inside, I discovered that he had changed his entire apartment into a mini Disneyland. He actually had somebody make an exact replica of [Sleeping Beauty’s] castle out of Styrofoam and there were different rides, which was me in a chair, watching a screen. He also projected light displays and fireworks everywhere and it was amazing. He’s very creative and romantic, so he’s definitely a keeper.” Photo credit: Instagram

Prior to joining B&B as Bridget in 2004, Ashley Jones played Y&R’s Megan from 1997-2000, where she toiled with current co-stars Heather Tom (Katie; ex-Victoria, Y&R) and Jennifer Gareis (Donna; ex-Grace, Y&R). Jones admits she was a little intimidated by Tom at first. “Heather was a little ‘too cool for school’ for me,” she recalls with a laugh. “Not because she was trying to be but because she was Victoria, Victor Newman’s daughter, and she worked with Eric Braeden [Victor]. She’d been there a long time before I had joined the show. She was very confident, and I was new to soaps, so I really looked up to Heather in a lot of ways. She was always very friendly, but she had a ton of things going on in her life. She still does. She is a multitasker. I love all of our Logan girls scenes. We always have so much fun when we’re all together. Even when I was on Y&R, Jennifer was like a big sister/mentor to me.” Photo credit: JPI

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) and wife Lisa have gotten closer during the pandemic, especially when it comes to their work- outs. “Lisa is deep into doing Beachbody.com workouts and loves it,” he reports. “It’s working for her. She’s changing herself, and her self-image is through the roof. It’s really great. We turned our garage into a gym and I went full in and bought this medical mirror that is 10 feet by 10 feet. It’s used in hospitals but we put it in the garage and we use that in our gym. This medical truck came to our house and Lisa was like, ‘What’s going on? What’s wrong?’ and it was just this mirror. She said, ‘God, I thought you ordered an MRI machine or something.’ It’s been really great and we’ve bonded as a result. I’ve never worked out with my wife. I’ve always been that gym rat that goes to Gold’s Gym and I’d do my own thing and I was always set in my ways and she kind of made me think outside the box. I’m actually having more fun working out than I ever had. Lisa is also a Beachbody coach, so if anyone wants to be a part of her group [go to www.lisamartsolf.com/coach-with-me].” Photo credit: Instagram