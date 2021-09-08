Wilson

Credit: Courtesy of Robert Scott Wilson

Destinations: New York, NY and Boston, MA

Why There? “Went to Boston to see my friends and family as I always try to do during the summer.”

If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “New York City weather was rainy, so I had to catch the sun when I could.”

“Skyline views from my hotel.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Robert Scott Wilson

“Partnered with SIXTY Hotels on my stay while in the city.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Robert Scott Wilson

“Had to check out my Times Square billboard that’s been there for years — and I’d never seen it in person!”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Robert Scott Wilson

“Boston Liberty Hotel. Always accommodates me when I’m in my home city. Incredible hotel with amazing history ... used to be a jail years ago! Coffee break in Boston and always getting my Dunkin fix ’cause it’s just not the same anywhere else .”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Robert Scott Wilson

