As Port Charles says good-bye to the beloved Bobbie Spencer, played by the late Jacklyn Zeman, we take a look back at some of the character’s most iconic moments.
Soon after arriving in Port Charles, Bobbie set her sights on Scotty (Kin Shriner) — and in 1978, she was bound and determined to destroy his relationship with Laura.
Photo credit: ABC
To help her split up Scotty and Laura, Bobbie summoned her big brother, Luke (Anthony Geary), to town in 1978.
Photo credit: ABC
By 1981, Bobbie was romantically linked to Noah Drake (Rick Springfield).
Photo credit: ABC
When Luke and Laura wed in 1981, Bobbie was a member of the bridal party.
Photo credit: Getty
In 1984, Bobbie tied the knot with D.L. Brock (David Groh), who soon turned physically abusive.
Photo credit: ABC
Bobbie's next walk down the aisle was with lawyer Jake Meyer (Sam Behrens) in 1986.
Photo credit: CRAIG SJODIN/ABC
Bobbie's friendship with Tony (Brad Maule) blossomed into true love, and they said, "I do" in 1989.
Photo credit: SCOTT KIRKLAND/ABC
In 1991, Bobbie rushed to action to help Felicia (Kristina Wagner) when an earthquake rocked the brownstone.
Photo credit: CRAIG SJODIN/ABC
Bobbie played with fire when she found herself drawn to Damian (Leigh McCloskey), with whom she performed the tango at the 1994 Nurses' Ball.
Photo credit: Vivian Zink/ABC
Bobbie was devastated when her beloved adopted daughter and namesake, B.J. (Brighton Hertford), was rendered brain-dead in a 1994 school bus crash. After she and her aunt Ruby (Norma Connolly) said their final good-byes, the little girl's heart was donated to Maxie, saving Maxie's life.
Photo credit: ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES
Bobbie's life would never be the same when, in 1996, Carly (then-Sarah Brown) — the daughter she had secretly given up for adoption — came to town and seduced Tony.
Photo credit: CATHY BLAIVAS/ABC
Reeling from her split from Tony, Bobbie rebounded in 1996 with a short-lived marriage to Stefan Cassadine (Stephen Nichols).
Photo credit: JANET VANHAM/ABC
In 1999, Bobbie nearly wed Jerry Jacks (Julian Stone), but his arrest interrupted the ceremony.
Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/ABC
Bobbie was caught off-guard when son Lucas (then-Ben Hogestyn) came out to her as gay in 2004.
Photo credit: ADAM LARKEY/ABC
In 2015, Bobbie and Luke, joined by Tracy (Jane Elliot, l.) and their sister, Pat (Dee Wallace Stone), paid an emotional visit to their childhood home.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
In 2017, Bobbie and her fellow G.H. nurses got the Nurses' Ball off to a rollicking start.
Photo credit: ABC/Todd Wawrychuk
In 2018, Bobbie — pictured with Lucas (Ryan Carnes, l.) and Felix (Marc Anthony Samuel) — made her disdain for the occasion clear with her sartorial choices when she attended the (invalid) wedding of grandson Michael to the scheming Nelle.
Photo credit: ABC
In 2019, Bobbie took a reflective moment to remember cherished colleagues at the hospital's memorial wall.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Bobbie, pictured with granddaughter Josslyn (Eden McCoy, l.) and Carly (Laura Wright), was a proud matriarch at Carly's wedding to Jason in 2021.
Photo credit: ABC/Scott Kirkland
In 2023, Bobbie's speech about her longtime nemesis Lucy (Lynn Herring) at the Nurses' Ball was interrupted in dramatic fashion by Lucy herself.
Photo credit: ABC
