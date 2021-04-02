ATWT

PHOTOS

Remembering AS THE WORLD TURNS

ATWT

Credit: CBS

View gallery 15

On the occasion of its 65th birthday, here are 15 iconic photos from the show’s 1956-2010 run.

Remembering AS THE WORLD TURNS
1 of 15
Close gallery
The show’s very first scene introduced the matriarch and patriarch of the Hughes family, Helen Wagner’s Nancy and Don McLaughlin’s Chris.

Photo credit: CBS

In 1959, fans celebrated when lovebirds Jeff (Mark Rydell) and Penny (Rosemary Prinz) tied the knot.

Photo credit: CBS

The 1960 introduction of Eileen Fulton as Lisa (pictured with Don Hastings as Bob, Lisa’s first husband) shook things up in Oakdale.

Photo credit: CBS

Here’s another long-running duo, David (Henderson Forsythe) and Ellen (Patricia Bruder), pictured in 1961, four years before they wed.

Photo credit: CBS

Dan (John Reilly), pictured in 1974, was one of the men both Susan (Marie Masters, l.) and Kim (Kathryn Hays) fell in love with.

Photo credit: CBS

Photo credit: CBS

In 1984, the splashy wedding of Steve (Frank Runyeon) and Betsy (Meg Ryan) drew millions of viewers.

Photo credit: CBS

The heart-thumping Douglas Cummings (John Wesley Shipp) mystery involving Frannie (Julianne Moore, c.) and Kim was a dramatic high point in 1986.

Photo credit: CBS

In a chilling 1986 scene, Anthony Herrera’s back-from-the-dead James Stenbeck revealed himself to his ex-wife by purring, “Hello, Barbara [Colleen Zenk].”

Photo credit: CBS

The surprise romance (and 1987 elopement) of John (Larry Bryggman) and Lucinda (Elizabeth Hubbard) delighted fans.

Photo credit: CBS

In 1993, the show traveled to Italy for a story that featured the romance of Emily (Kelley Menighan) and Royce (Terry Lester).

Photo credit: CBS

Lily (Martha Byrne) and Holden’s (Jon Hensley) 1998 nuptials were a highlight of their decades-long romance.

Photo credit: CBS

The 2001 nuptials of supercouple Jack (Michael Park) and Carly (Maura West) were a fan favorite.

Photo credit: CBS

The Snyder farm was the setting for many a boisterous Thanksgiving dinner; this one is from 2007.

Photo credit: JPI

The series’ emotional final episode featured Bob’s retirement from the hospital. As always, Bob had Kim by his side.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under:
Comments