Remembering AS THE WORLD TURNS

On the occasion of its 65th birthday, here are 15 iconic photos from the show’s 1956-2010 run.
The show’s very first scene introduced the matriarch and patriarch of the Hughes family, Helen Wagner’s Nancy and Don McLaughlin’s Chris.
Photo credit: CBS
In 1959, fans celebrated when lovebirds Jeff (Mark Rydell) and Penny (Rosemary Prinz) tied the knot.
Photo credit: CBS
The 1960 introduction of Eileen Fulton as Lisa (pictured with Don Hastings as Bob, Lisa’s first husband) shook things up in Oakdale.
Photo credit: CBS
Here’s another long-running duo, David (Henderson Forsythe) and Ellen (Patricia Bruder), pictured in 1961, four years before they wed.
Photo credit: CBS
Dan (John Reilly), pictured in 1974, was one of the men both Susan (Marie Masters, l.) and Kim (Kathryn Hays) fell in love with.
Photo credit: CBS
In 1984, the splashy wedding of Steve (Frank Runyeon) and Betsy (Meg Ryan) drew millions of viewers.
Photo credit: CBS
The heart-thumping Douglas Cummings (John Wesley Shipp) mystery involving Frannie (Julianne Moore, c.) and Kim was a dramatic high point in 1986.
Photo credit: CBS
In a chilling 1986 scene, Anthony Herrera’s back-from-the-dead James Stenbeck revealed himself to his ex-wife by purring, “Hello, Barbara [Colleen Zenk].”
Photo credit: CBS
The surprise romance (and 1987 elopement) of John (Larry Bryggman) and Lucinda (Elizabeth Hubbard) delighted fans.
Photo credit: CBS
In 1993, the show traveled to Italy for a story that featured the romance of Emily (Kelley Menighan) and Royce (Terry Lester).
Photo credit: CBS
Lily (Martha Byrne) and Holden’s (Jon Hensley) 1998 nuptials were a highlight of their decades-long romance.
Photo credit: CBS
The 2001 nuptials of supercouple Jack (Michael Park) and Carly (Maura West) were a fan favorite.
Photo credit: CBS
The Snyder farm was the setting for many a boisterous Thanksgiving dinner; this one is from 2007.
Photo credit: JPI
The series’ emotional final episode featured Bob’s retirement from the hospital. As always, Bob had Kim by his side.
Photo credit: JPI
