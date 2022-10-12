In 1991, villainous David Kimble (Michael Corbett) was crushed to death in a trash compactor.
Photo credit: Kenneth Bank
Victor (Eric Braeden) — who had been presumed dead and wooing Hope (Signy Coleman) in Kansas — returned to Genoa City in 1993, sending shockwaves through the town.
In 1998, Sharon discovered that Nick (Joshua Morrow) had cheated on her with Grace (Jennifer Gareis). As she walked through the streets in a daze, she was hit by a car.
Traci (Beth Maitland) received condolences from Neil (Kristoff St. John) after taking her only child, Colleen, off life support in 2009 following a tragic drowning accident.
In 2010, Murphy (Michael Fairman) was on the verge of revealing Meggie’s (Sean Young) true identity —as his son’s killer! — to Victor when she jumped in his car. She then seized his heart medication when he went into cardiac arrest.
Delia (Sophie Pollono, pictured with Billy Miller as Billy) was killed in 2013.
An out-of-her-coma Phyllis (then-Gina Tognoni) burst into the church, derailing the 2014 wedding of Nick and Sharon.
In 2018, Jack (Peter Bergman) was flabbergasted when Ashley (Eileen Davidson) admitted that she had been duping him — John Abbott actually was his biological father.