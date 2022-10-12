In 1991, villainous David Kimble (Michael Corbett) was crushed to death in a trash compactor. Photo credit: Kenneth Bank

Victor (Eric Braeden) — who had been presumed dead and wooing Hope (Signy Coleman) in Kansas — returned to Genoa City in 1993, sending shockwaves through the town. Photo credit: Gene Arias

In 1998, Sharon discovered that Nick (Joshua Morrow) had cheated on her with Grace (Jennifer Gareis). As she walked through the streets in a daze, she was hit by a car. Photo credit: CBS

Traci (Beth Maitland) received condolences from Neil (Kristoff St. John) after taking her only child, Colleen, off life support in 2009 following a tragic drowning accident. Photo credit: JPI

In 2010, Murphy (Michael Fairman) was on the verge of revealing Meggie’s (Sean Young) true identity —as his son’s killer! — to Victor when she jumped in his car. She then seized his heart medication when he went into cardiac arrest. Photo credit: JPI

Delia (Sophie Pollono, pictured with Billy Miller as Billy) was killed in 2013. Photo credit: JPI

An out-of-her-coma Phyllis (then-Gina Tognoni) burst into the church, derailing the 2014 wedding of Nick and Sharon. Photo credit: JPI